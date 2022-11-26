International Acclaim For L&T at 2022 Infrastructure & Going Digital Awards

Bengaluru: Larsen & Toubro’s Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) Business has won global acclaim at the 2022 Infrastructure & Going Digital Awards, London, for its water and wastewater project in Karnataka. The prestigious annual award recognizes infrastructure projects that leverage out-of-the-box digital tech.

L&T’s project for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Township in Bengaluru made it to the finals in the ‘water and wastewater’ category at the awards that was adjudged by an 11-member independent jury panel and was conducted by the Nasdaq-listed Bentley Systems, a global infrastructure engineering software company. The project will deliver potable water, collect sewerage, and lay a recycled water network through a piped system in the NPKL Township area in Bengaluru.

The project team has improved engineering productivity by as much as 25% with the help of digital technology and has saved 50% engineering manhours with standardized digital models. For sewer and water networks alone, using technology solutions saved the project 80% of engineering manhours and helped the team complete the engineering works in a record six months.

“L&T’s journey of digital transformation began about 3-4 years ago, and we have been adopting various digital solutions to improve productivity, reduce wastage, cut costs, reduce time of execution and enhance our overall operational efficiency,” said Mr. K Asok Kumar, Executive Vice President & Head, Water & Effluent Treatment on winning the award. “This award is due recognition of our leadership in India in the space of building defining water infrastructure and our constant thrust on digitalization.”

The WET project made it to the top three and was judged by the jury panel that selected the winning projects from across 12 award categories. The awards received 300 nominations from 180 organizations in 47 countries.

L&T’s WET business is a leader in the realm of constructing the entire gamut of vital water infrastructure covering urban & rural water supply, water treatment plants, industrial water supply and treatment plants for recycling and re-use, wastewater treatment and network, sludge management, lift irrigation projects, desalination plants, utility infrastructure for developing greenfield and brownfield areas, and uninterrupted optimized water supply with leak detection.

