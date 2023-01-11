Infosys Foundation Third Edition of Aarohan Social Innovation Awards

Hyderabad: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced the launch of the third edition of its Aarohan Social Innovation Awards. To further social innovation in India, Infosys Foundation is inviting innovators and social entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the awards.

The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 seek to encourage and reward individuals, teams and NGOs developing unique technology-based solutions that have the potential to bring about a significant difference to the underprivileged across India, at scale. The Infosys Foundation will commit up to INR 50 lakh per winner, with a total award purse of INR 2 crore.

“At Infosys Foundation, we have always believed in the power of working relentlessly towards social good. Aarohan Social Innovation Awards further this very aim through a platform where the finest innovations with the potential to impact social good are valued, encouraged, and rewarded. The past editions of the awards have been a huge success, creating tremendous impact. With the 2023 edition, we hope to carry this momentum forward by encouraging social innovators across the country to translate their ideas and passion into impactful award-winning solutions, with the potential to bring real change, at scale.” said, Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation.

The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 will accept submissions across three categories:

Education

Healthcare

Women Empowerment

Key Highlights:

The submissions for the third edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards will commence on January 10th, 2023, and will conclude on March 12th, 2023

Entries are open for all Indian citizens, of 18 years and above who are residing in the country

Participants can submit entries describing their work in the form of videos that can be uploaded on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards website

The entries must be of a fully functioning prototype or finished project and not just a concept, idea, or mockup; additionally, the innovation can be from an individual, a team, a non-profit or a social enterprise.

A panel of distinguished judges will evaluate the shortlisted participants to ascertain the final winners. The final winners will be evaluated on the following broad criteria:

Application to a social problem or need, with a potential to scale

Innovative use of technology, with a focus on sustainability

Originality of ideas

Ease of use

Quality of presentation