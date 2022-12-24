Infosys Foundation, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to Host Cultural Festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, along with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) will host the third edition of their joint cultural festival for the promotion of Indian visual and performing arts, in Hyderabad. The third weeklong cultural festival will take place from 24th to 30th December 2022, at Rajaji Sabhagriha, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh, in Hyderabad.

Themed as 'Nisarga Vaibhava’ (Nature's Glory), the festival will showcase different art forms from India on one stage. Over the last few months, Infosys Foundation and BVB have successfully organized 7-day cultural festivals in Mysuru and Chandigarh. More festivals are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Bengaluru. Through these festivals, Infosys Foundation and BVB will provide a platform to over 4,500 beneficiaries, including 3,000 artists from underprivileged communities towards the preservation of traditional Indian folk and classical art forms.

Krish Shankar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “We are delighted at the success of our first two cultural festivals. At Infosys Foundation, the promotion of Indian visual and performing arts is a key focus area, as we firmly believe that it showcases the beauty of India’s rich and diverse culture in these fast-moving times. Through our association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, our collective aim is to embolden Indian artists from various backgrounds to come to the forefront and display their talents, thus safeguarding various art forms from being forgotten over time.”

H.N.Suresh, Director Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru Kendra, “We are elated by the response received to our collective efforts in promoting our country’s rich cultural history through these festivals. As a proponent of Indian art and culture, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan deeply appreciates the support of the Infosys Foundation in keeping alive Indian visual and performing art and encouraging artists springing from diverse backgrounds to take delight and pride in their work.”