Informa Markets in India Announces Return Of South India’s Largest Trade Expo in The Re Space - 5th Edition Of Renewx

Hyderabad: Informa Markets in India, the leading B2B exhibitions organizer announced the 5th edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo slated on November 19 and 20, 2021 at the Hitex, Hyderabad. Informa Markets in India through RenewX 2021, will provide an Industry platform to the renewable energy buyers and sellers enabling them to connect and collaborate for generating business opportunities. One of the leading shows in South India, RenewX will witness a congregation of South India's green economy community to discuss industry trends, challenges, and market insights.

The expo aims to bring together decision-makers from RE Sectors, Manufacturers, EPC Companies, Supplier & distributors from different categories – PV modules, hybrid systems, materials and equipment, Inverters, charge controllers, batteries, Testing and monitoring systems, Component manufacturers, Bioenergy equipment manufacturers, backsheet manufacturers, and System integrators.

With the return in its physical avatar, RenewX has been received with great enthusiasm in the most electrified state of the country. While Telangana is a partner state, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited will be the Nodal Agency at the show. This year, for the first time, the expo will be witnessing the presence of the UK joining as the ’Partner Country‘. The key highlights of the show include a two-day conference, product showcase, pavilions in the form of UK Pavilion, and participation from industry stalwarts such as Greenko Group, Longi Solar, Ginlong Solis, Premier Energies, Wattkraft, Goldi Solar, Evvo Solar, Pennar Industries, Rayzon Green Energies, Axitec Energy, Novasys Greenergy, REC Solar and Ksolare Energy among others. The event is well-supported by the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), National Highway for EV, Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Indian Biogas Association (IBA), ELIAP, TELMA, KRESMA, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), TSEA, Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF). Day 1 will witness a closed-door CEO Conclave – ‘From Ambition to Action – A Visionary Debate’ that will be chaired by Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana, and Co-chaired by and Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS, Former Special Chief Secretary – Energy Department, Government of Telangana.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India’s renewable energy sector is the most attractive renewable energy market in the world. As of July 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity. Due to India’s geographical positioning and topography, solar power has significant potential in the country offering a competitive advantage over other countries. Moreover, India is now embracing the idea of AgriPV as solar and the farming industries are beginning to see potential in the combined usage of land for food production and energy generation. The Government of India has also announced various initiatives and has undertaken various large-scale sustainable power projects to promote green energy heavily setting an ambitious target to generate 450 GW of RE by 2030. With Government’s support to the sector and improved economics, this sector is becoming more attractive for the investors.”

He added, “We are excited to bounce back with the 5th edition of RenewX 2021 this year in an in-person format, which has been an excellent platform for the renewable energy industry experts down South. It gives various opportunities for the buyers and sellers to showcase their products and to discuss business opportunities. Witnessing such a positive response and support from the industry in our Re-Start 2.0, we look forward to taking RenewX to newer heights with this edition and in the coming years.”

RenewX once again is geared to share relevant insights gained in the domestic and global renewables market through its 2 days of the power-packed conference with the theme ‘South India Energy Conclave’. The live conference agenda will reflect on a vast array of Innovations and Technologies. The conference will comprise panel discussions and presentations on topics such as Self-Reliant India, E – Highways, AgriPV, Solar PV, Bioenergy and more. Some of the key sessions include – ‘Living with Pandemic – How leaders are making successful changes in the ecosystem’, ‘Shaping the Future: Technology Updates & Innovations along with successful case studies, ‘India’s energy transition – unique challenges and opportunities, ‘E-Highways are Economic and Green only when powered by RE’, ‘Upcoming E-Highways in southern at Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility’, ‘Indigenous Solar PV Manufacturing: Self Reliant India’, ‘Business Opportunities for AgriPV in India’, ‘The Potential of Biogas between Dream and Reality, ‘An approach towards Methane Emission Reduction’, among others.

The expo is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. This is introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.