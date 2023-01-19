Industry Experts Spell Out Expectations From Union Budget 2023

The Union Budget 2023–2024 will be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2023, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Every year the budget provides some relief and benefits to different sectors. Here are expectations of different industry players from the upcoming budget.

Transit App: By - Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-Founder at Tummoc – A public transit app

"2022 was a year of tremendous progress in transit and mobility. There was a significant spike in digital adoption, and a number of new MaaS players entered the market, a large portion of which were EV players.

In 2023, transit in India is going to significantly level up, with seamless solutions transforming the way our daily commuters get around. I can say with confidence that in 2023, a number of Indian metropolitans will get access to a seamless solution to inaccessibility to information, first and last-mile connectivity and the need for digital ticketing. Without getting into too much detail, a revolutionary solution is being built at the moment and will transform mobility in India very soon.

To facilitate this progress, there are certain expectations and hopes from the coming year's budget such as incentivizing initiatives that promote last-mile connectivity, recognition programs for sustainable/public transport startups to encourage better relationships, carbon trading programs/funds to promote shared and sustainable mobility, incentives for retrofitting conventional vehicles to electric vehicles, etc."

Mobility & Transportation Company: By - Sravan Appana, CEO at iGowise Mobility - Mobility & Transportation Company

"The union government has been consistently proactive in creating policies for rapid adoption & indigenization of sustainable mobility alternatives for urban air-quality and climate resistance. These new-age sustainable vehicles come with smart connected features that provide us the opportunity to combat a couple of more crucial sticky problems. Road accidents & Traffic decongestion!

Following the national road safety awareness week in January, it is time for sweeping reforms for safer mobility especially for two-wheeler users who are 30 times more prone to road related fatality. 2W are not just a medium of transport, but also a medium of livelihood for 90% of the Indian households. Vehicle telematics, 5G communication, crowd-sourcing data, AI powered analytics etc. provide opportunities to encourage better ride behavior and to identify infrastructure fault lines.

Advanced drive assistance systems provide help in predicting & preempting accidents. Promoting state-of-the-art automobile engineering technologies can help in safer & more stable bikes & scooters. Size & occupancy based congestion road tax models encourage lighter, slimmer & low footprint vehicles for urban commute. Self-driving auto-summon technologies help enable shared mobility for optimal vehicle utilization & traffic decongestion.

India can quickly transform itself from having the most deaths on roads to one of the safest by implementing few simple low-hanging yet path-breaking reforms."

Mihir V. Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics Limited

“The Budget will be a growth oriented budget since the focus of the Government has been on it for some time now. We hope that the industry benefits from the policies laid out in the budget.

The Chemicals industry in India that contributes around 10% to the GDP needs to be given prominence in the budget. The Indian manufacturers have been asking for stringent anti-dumping duty protocols to ensure that the industry continues to be a growth driver in the India story.

Production Linked Incentives that are available to several industries should also be made available to the Chemical Industry in this Budget. This should be applicable to existing as well as greenfield projects.

To achieve economies of scale in chemical production to compete with the global manufacturers, the Government should, in this budget, earmark grants for providing infrastructure such as land banks, common effluent treatment plants, etc. Only then can the industry focus on innovation and technology and not worry about cutting corners to meet global demand and global prices,” Shah said.

Travel Company: By- Nitin Raj, CEO and Co-Founder at Riverum

"As someone in a leadership position I always like to keep my outlooks positive no matter the situation and so let me begin by saying that we can expect a lot from the upcoming budget in 2023. Looking through the prism of the past you could say the world is still a little hazy, steadily reeling back to a stable foot. The covid pandemic had our economy in dire straits, it was quite a tough time for every industry out there and Indian tourism industry is no exception. In fact, tourism was one of the worse pandemic affected sectors and we’re bending over backwards to get back in shape but that’s not enough.There needs to be an overall conducive environment in the country where not just the travel industry but every other industry could thrive again and reaching that kind of a favorable point would need not just the industry people but also the government to step in with some proactive measures to help the industry recover. Surely the government is doing something or the other but I believe that they can do a lot better. How about providing tax breaks, slash GST rates, and offer incentives to make the industry more competitive? These aren’t out-of -reach solutions, are they? Tax reductions would facilitate Indian travel companies to invest in their businesses and compete with their global peers. This in turn is bound to reflect in the GDP anyway; and let’s not forget the opportunities for job creation and making travel more affordable for tourists. So, you see, the whole cycle will help not just the industry per se but also the government in terms of increased tax revenue and reduced unemployment. I’d also like to turn the industry’s attention to sustainability. It is high time the government along with the industry seriously consider and act on the environmental impact of the travel sector.

We need to move towards more sustainable forms of travel, while ensuring that the industry remains profitable. Introducing green tax incentives for instance or providing subsidies to travel companies that are investing in green technologies would be great steps towards a green sustainable yet still profitable future. While all that is covered for consideration, we must remember that we are an ever evolving world and that is true for the industry as well. There’s always a need to constantly change and evolve for the better - here, the Indian Government could take on a big role in investing in research and development of new technologies that could boost the travel industry. As a leader in the travel sector I would like to put this hope out that the government will provide grants and incentives to tech companies and scientists to come up with innovative solutions to elevate the travel sector."