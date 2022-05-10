Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Expected growth in 2026: Ken Research

The publication titled Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by increasing smartphone prices and changing consumer buying behavior provides a comprehensive analysis of the used smartphone industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the used smartphone market. The report covers various aspects including used smartphone industry market size, ecosystem, snapshot on online and offline players business model, business life cycle and value chain, growth trends and developments, Porter 5 Forces Analysis, Government rules and regulations, impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, issues and challenges, future trends and outlook of the industry. Insights on competitive landscape of used smartphone industry and cross comparison between major players operating in the ecosystem namely, online platforms and offline players is also covered in the report on the basis of company profile, Business Model, Business USP, Activity of social media etc. The report highlights the process of quality checks and documentations carried out by each entity before selling a used smartphone. The report also focuses on the Used Smartphone Market Segmentation by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size. Indonesia Used Smartphone Industry report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted market size by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Overview and Size

Indonesia’s Used Smartphone Industry is at a nascent stage. The industry had a single digit growth from 2016-2021. During COVID, the industry growth rate declined as the offline stores were shut. Offline stores sales dominate the industry with a large percentage share as compared to online platforms. Also, the fear of stepping out of home led to an emergence for online used smartphone in Indonesia. Internet penetration has been increasing in Indonesia from 2016 to 2021. People prefer buying used smartphones, especially iPhone, because of the high prices of these smartphones. People who prefer replacing their handsets frequently and are brand conscious prefer buying second hand phones as they are cheaper and affordable than the new smartphones. The increase in the number of emerging online marketplaces increases the ease of convenience of getting a used smartphone at the doorstep from a certified seller and trusted marketplace. Offline retail stores have also adopted an O2O model, which means they provide their products both offline and online. These offline players have a large presence on social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram. They post about all their products with their prices as well as other promos and discounts.

Indonesia’s Used Smartphone Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel (Unorganized, Organized):

The contribution of the unorganized distribution channel is higher. There is no systematic and organized distribution channel that is followed.

By Type of Marketing Channel (Offline Dealers, Online Marketplaces, Classifieds):

Online marketplaces dominate this market with a large market share. Companies who have a strong presence offline, carried out their marketing through social media platforms or their own websites.

By Source of Lead Generation (Online, Dealership Walk-ins):

Dealership Walk-ins dominate the market. People prefer visiting the store, checking the used smartphones by themselves; personally, undergoing the quality checks for their satisfaction. They visit offline retail stores to check the used smartphones, enquire about the prices and its features.

By Sourcing Medium (OEM’s, Telephone Operators and Businesses, Retail Customers):

Retail customers dominate the market, followed by Telephone operators and Businesses. Online marketplaces and/or offline stores source these used smartphones from their businesses (B2B) or retail customers (C2B). OEM’s account for very small percentage of market share as they usually do not sell used smartphones; they only purchase it from retail customers as trade-ins and crash them later.

By Type of Sales (B2C, C2C):

Majority of the sales happen through offline dealers or online marketplaces through a B2C business model. C2C sales of used smartphones contribute a small percentage of the market share. Customers directly selling it to new customers is rare. It mainly happens in the unorganized used smartphone marketplace or through classified platforms.

By Brand of Smartphones (Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Others):

Majority of the market share is captured by Apple. The used smartphone population prefer an iPhone as these phones have a good brand recognition and provides a user-friendly experience to its customers. Buying a new iPhone could be expensive for a large proportion of the population, hence they prefer second-hand handsets of these brands.

By Age of Smartphones (0-12 Months, 12-24 Months, 24-36 Months, 36+ months):

Majority of the used smartphone population prefer to buy a second-hand phone that is only 1–2-year-old. Buying a less used smartphone. Buying a smartphone at an early life enables a second-hand user to get the maximum benefits from it. The wear and tear would be less, battery life would be good and he/she would be able to use the smartphone for maximum time until it breaks down.

By Price of Smartphones (