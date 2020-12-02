Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025: Ken Research

The report titled “Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Health Tech industry of Indonesia. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, overall market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation by, product types, cities; snapshot on E-Pharmacy Market, Online Consultation Market, Healthcare IT solutions Market and Appointment Booking Market, trendss and developments, regulatory landscape, customer level profiling, issues and challenges and comparative landscape including competition scenario, cross comparison, opportunities and bottlenecks and company profiling of major players in the health tech industry. The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of sales revenue, by market, product types, region, cause and effect relationship and success case studies highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Overview and Size

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by increase in health awareness among the younger population, advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed towards the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia health tech industry majorly due to high end user demand.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Segmentation

By Product Type: The health tech market is segmented on the basis of type of products available in Indonesia. The market is segmented into E-pharmacy, online consultation, healthcare IT solutions and appointment booking platforms. The online consultation segment holds a higher share in Indonesia health tech market during 2020 owing to the increasing demand of virtual consultation, social distancing and lockdown in initial months of 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Whereas on the other hand, appointment booking segment held the lowest share in the market due to its low product awareness in Indonesia.

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia E-pharmacy market:

The e-pharmacy market was observed to be in its initial growing stage alongside witnessing massive growth over the recent years. Non prescription based drugs/products contributes the largest towards the sales revenue in the e-pharmacy market. The e-pharmacy segment contributed second highest share of revenue in 2020P. The e-pharmacy market is further segmented on the bases of order split, order platform, and cities. The competition in the e-pharmacy market was observed to be concentrated with major player’s competition on the basis of availability of products, pricing/discounts, product variety and other factors. Some of the major players include Halodoc, K-24Klik, SehatQ and others with Halodoc leading the market in terms of GMV in 2020P. Owing to clear government regulations for the e-pharmacy platforms along with the increase in product listings on E-platforms platforms, the online sale is expected to grow in the near future.

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Online Consultation Market:

The online consultation market was observed to be in its early growth stage alongside witnessing very high growth over the years due to its increased demand by the people in Indonesia. Video consultation contributes the maximum towards the revenue by value of the online consultation market. The online consultation segment contributed the highest share of revenues 2020 in the Indonesia Health Tech market. The online consultation market is further segmented on the basis of mode of consultation, type of doctor, and cities. The competition in the online consultation market was observed to be highly concentrated with major player’s competiting on the basis of availability of doctors, type of doctors and other factors. Some of the major players include halodoc, Alodokter, GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology) and others with Halodoc leading the market in terms of sales revenue by value in 2019.

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Healthcare IT Solutions Market:

The Healthcare IT Solutions market was observed to be in its steady growing stage as compared to other markets, alongside witnessing adequate growth over the years. Hospitals being the majority of end user contribute the largest revenue value for the healthcare IT solutions market. The healthcare IT solutions market is further segmented on the basis of end users, type of product, type of payment and cities. The competition in the healthcare IT solutions market was observed to be moderately concentrated with major player’s competiting on the basis of product variety, service offerings, clientele and other factors. Some of the major players include Trustmedis, Assist.ID, Konsula, Omnicare, Medigo and others with Trustmedis leading the market in terms of sales revenue by value in 2019. Owing to the increase in product awareness and additional budgeting solutions the sales are expected to grow in the near future.

Detailed Analysis on Appointment Booking Market:

The Appointment Booking market was observed to be in its initial growth stage alongside witnessing moderately increasing growth rates over the years. Clinics contribute the largest volume for the appointment booking market. The appointment booking market is further segmented on the basis of booking destination, cities, type of doctor and booking platform. The competition in the appointment booking market was observed to be relatively concentrated with major player’s competiting on the basis of availability of doctors, type of doctors, location and other factors. Some of the major players include Alodokter, Halodoc, GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology), SehatQ and others with Halodoc leading the market in terms of sales revenue by value in 2019. Owing to the availability and addition of new speciality of doctors along with the integration of real time queue management, the sale is expected to grow in the near future.

Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market

Competition was again observed to be moderately fragmented however, within some product segments, the competition has become concentrated with the entry of domestic players such as Halodoc, Alodokter and others. Nevertheless, the local / domestic players have a presence in the market in terms of revenue, product variants and others.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections

Factors such as new product variants, additional availability of doctors, shifting from traditional to online health services will drive the Indonesian Health Tech market in the near future both in terms of revenue and sales volume. Apart from domestic players numerous other international players might enter the market and contribute towards the growth in future in Indonesia.