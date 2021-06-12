Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Ken Research

The report titled “Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia” provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive aftermarket service industry in 00Indonesia.

The report focuses on the automotive car service market size, Indonesia automotive car service market segmentation by Type of Workshop (Multi Brand and OEM), Type of Multi Brand (Organized and Unorganized), Type of Vehicle (MPV, Sedan, SUV, LCGC & Hatchback), By Age of Car (0-3 Years, 3-8 Years and 8 and above years), By Region (West, Central & East), By Car Brand (Toyota, Daihatsu, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Others), By Booking Mode (Online and Offline), By Service split (Repair & Replacement, Maintenance and Body Care).

The report also covers the Ecosystem of Entities in Car Servicing in Indonesia, Trends and Development in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry, Issues, and Challenges, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Government Regulation in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry, Competition in Indonesia OEM Aftermarket Industry, Strength and Weakness of Major Players in Indonesia OEM Automotive Aftermarket Industry, Competition in Indonesia Multi-Brand Aftermarket Industry, Pricing Comparison of Major OEM Car Service Companies and Multi-brand car service companies, Operating Model of Organized and Unorganized Workshops, Operating Model of OEM Workshops, Sourcing Spare Parts for Automobile Service Centers, Case Study: Car fix. The report concludes with future market projections based on overall automotive aftermarket service revenue and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities.

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market

Indonesia's automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ billion in 2021 and recorded a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2021. The multi-brand workshops dominate the Indonesian automotive aftermarket service industry due to their cheaper service fee and generalized service offerings. ~% of the after-sales car service market is captured by the multi-brand service centers owing to its low service & spare parts cost and high preference by post warranty car owners. OEM car service centers in Indonesia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts, and more reliability on the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Indonesia.

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Segmentation

By Type of Workshop (OEM & Multi-Brand): The Multi brand workshop segment was observed to dominate the car service market in Indonesia. The higher number of post-warranty cars in the market is leading to a higher demand for multi-brand car service centers.

By Type of Multi-Brand (Unorganized and Organized): The unorganized multi-brand car service center dominates the multi-brand car service market in Indonesia. Unorganized car service workshops are having a massive presence in the Tier II & III cities of Indonesia.

By Type of Vehicles (MPV, Sedan, SUV, LCGC, Hatchback)

The Indonesia automotive aftermarket service industry was observed to be dominated by MPV cars followed by sedans, SUVs & others. MPV has the majority share owing to the high demand for Toyota MPV cars in Indonesia.

By Age of Car (0-3 Years, 3-8 years, and 8 & above years)

Cars in the age group of 8 and above years contribute the majority in the car servicing market in Indonesia followed by 3-8 years and 0-3 years. The majority of cars in the car park in Indonesia are in the age above 4 years.

By Region (West, Central, East)

The western region dominated the car service market in Indonesia. The large population and the presence of the capital city Jakarta in the western region is the reason for the highest number of car sales leading to the majority contribution in the car servicing market.

By Car Brand (Toyota, Daihatsu, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Others)

Toyota dominated the car servicing market in Indonesia as the country records the highest car sales of Toyota. Japanese car brands dominate the Indonesian automotive market.

By Booking Mode (Online and Offline)

The majority of car service booking is made offline in Indonesia. Most of the OEM car service companies have started providing online car service booking facility but only a few multi-brand centers have this service for the customers in Indonesia.

By Service (Repair & Replacement, Maintenance and Body Care)

The repair & replacement car service segment dominated the car service market in Indonesia. This segment includes Car Denting, Car Painting, Collision Repair, Spare part replacement, Bumper damage repair, Interior Damage, and others.

Indonesia Spare Parts After-Market

Indonesia Passenger Cars Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry revenue stood at USD ~ Bn in 2021. An increase in spending capacity, changing consumer habits, rise in demand of organized sector has led to the expansion of the aftermarket spare parts industry in Indonesia. The market for online aftermarket spare parts has also started growing post-COVID. Major online spare parts marketplaces in Indonesia are Astra Otoparts, Pt. Daimaru Kogyo Indonesia, and others.

Indonesia Spare Parts After-Market Segmentation

By Type of Spare Parts (By Type of Spare Parts (Lubricants and Oils, Suspension & Braking, Electrical Components, Engine Components, Consumables, and others)

Lubricants and oils are dominating the demand for spare parts in Indonesia followed by Suspension and Braking, Electrical Components, Engine components, Consumables, and Miscellaneous.

Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market

The competition structure in Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry is fragmented in nature. The OEM car service companies were observed to compete based on Dealers, service centers, service lead time, number of cars serviced, sourcing of spare parts, Business Strategy, Services Offered, USP, Recent Development, Booking Mode. The multi-brand car service companies were observed to compete based on Brands serviced number of stores, Number of cars serviced, USP, Services offered, and Booking Mode.

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Indonesian market is anticipated to witness the expansion of multi-brand car service centers in the Tier I cities to give a tough competition to the authorized workshops. Over the forecast period 2021-2026, the Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket service market Revenue is further anticipated to increase to USD ~ Bn by the year 2026, thus showcasing a CAGR of 3.6%.