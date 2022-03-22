Indiassetz Plans To Go On A Hiring Spree Across The Country In FY22

Indiassetz, India’s first real estate wealth-tech platform for individuals in India and Indians across the world, is all set to hire at least 250 people in the current fiscal year. The appointments will be spread throughout various levels of the hierarchy in roles such as Distribution Networking, IT and Production, Research Analysis, and Structured Transaction Teams. The proceedings of the offline recruitments are taking place in the metropolitan cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Shivam Sinha, CEO, Indiassetz said, “Indiassetz looks forward to welcoming new minds who can drive our organization to achieve new heights and touch unexplored horizons. At Indiassetz, we encourage diversity in employees, collaboration, and ideas, and as we expand our workforce, we hope to include people who can contribute to our growth, profits, and success through their unique experiences and innovative thinking.”

The company is extremely bullish on the emerging positive trends in its segment and aims to expand its presence in the existing cities and also foray into newer geographies.

In December 2021, Indiassetz appointed Mr. Kapil Mishra as its Brand and Creative Consultant to oversee marketing, social media, and related communications focused on building a strong brand presence and establishing Indiassetz as a leader in the segment.