India's Richest Women and Their Net Worth

It’s time we talk about the women of India. Most of the time, you will see lists like “Richest Men in the World” and the wealthiest men in the city. Such lists usually come out for men but this time let's take a look at the richest ladies of the country. This is as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. We look at the top five richest women in India.

Here they are: Top 5 Richest Women in India

1. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Mazumdar Shaw, the founder of Biocon, is India's richest woman entrepreneur. She has a net worth of USD 4.8 billion.

2. Smita V Crishna

With a net worth of USD 4.7 billion, Smita, who is part of Godrej ownership is India's second richest woman entrepreneur. You should know that Crishna holds a fifth of the family's assets.

3. Manju Deshbandhu Gupta

She is the company's co-founder and wife of Lupin Limited, Deshbandhu Gupta. Lupin is a multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical business. Manju is the third richest person in India with a net worth that is approximated to be USD 3.3 billion.

4. Leena Gandhi Tewari

Leena Gandhi Tewari, the chairwoman of USV Private Limited, is believed to be worth USD 2.1 billion. Solid orals, biosimilars, peptides, and ophthalmics are among the products manufactured by the company.

5. Radha Vembu

She holds most of the shares in the Zoho Corporation. Her net worth is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion. Radha Vembu is the fifth richest woman in the country.