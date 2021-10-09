India's Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Follows Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos to 100 Billion Club

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani has now joined the world’s most exclusive wealth club, the $100 billion club in which we also have Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

As the stock of India's Reliance Industries Ltd. rose to a new high on Friday, its chairman Mukesh Ambani joined an exclusive group of 11 men (the 100 billion club). According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is now worth $100.6 billion, up $23.8 billion from the previous year.

He took over his late father's oil refining and petrochemicals industries in 2005. Since then Ambani has been attempting to turn it into a retail, technology, and e-commerce behemoth. We all know about his telecommunications business, which started in 2016. It is currently one of the top carriers in India. Last year, his retail and technology businesses raised $27 billion from investors ranging from Facebook Inc. and Google to KKR & Co. and more.

Earlier on the Forbes India rich list 2021, which was published on October 7, Mukesh Ambani was crowned the wealthiest Indian. Gautam Adani, with a fortune of $74.8 billion, is currently only $17.9 billion behind Ambani as per the Forbes list.