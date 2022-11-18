Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA) Organizes ‘IVPA Global Roundtable 2022 On Veg Oil And Oilseed Sector

Hyderabad: Indian Vegetable oil Producers Association (IVPA) the apex body of the stakeholders from the Edible Oil Value chain organized ‘IVPA Global Roundtable 2022 on Veg Oil and Oilseed Sector’ in association with Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) and Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, India on 18th and 19th November 2022. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Sri K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana along withSri. S. Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture & Marketing, Cooperative, Govt. of Telangana in the presence of Sri. Jayesh Ranjan is the Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Govt. of Telangana, Mr.Sudhakar Desai, President IVPA, and other stakeholders from the edible oil sector.

The meeting will bring together edible oil experts, researchers, technologists, and industry players having a major stake in Edible Oils. The program will include specific keynote lectures, talks, industry talks, panel discussions on key market dynamics, Supply & Demand Forecast, Critical Areas of Self Sufficiency in the Veg Oil Sector, Oil Palm, and Sustainability issues. The event will also have a commercial exhibition for companies to display their projects, products and services will be available throughout the Conference. Space has been reserved in the Congress Venue for the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Sudhakar Desai, President IVPA, “The global food crisis triggered by the pandemic and the subsequent war between Ukraine and Russia, have thrown multiple challenges to the edible oil sector ranging from sourcing to managing demand and supply, production and other market dynamics. This has once again brought the issue of aiming for self-sufficiency in edible oils. The IVPA Global Roundtable 2022 on Veg Oil and Oilseed Sector is aimed at finding solutions to these problems, forging partnerships, and developing a road map to make India self-sufficient in edible oils.”

