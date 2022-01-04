Indian Travellers To Ukraine Can Now Enroll Biometrics At A VFS Global Visa Application Centre

Mumbai: VFS Global’s services on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been extended to include biometric enrolments for Indian customers. Travellers can now visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by prior appointment for the complete visa application process.

VFS Global has been offering Ukraine visa services in India since 2017, through a network of seven Visa Application Centres across the country. The mandate for biometric enrolment services came into effect on 04 January 2022. The service will be available for all 26 visa categories VFS Global accepts for Ukraine, including tourism, work, business, family reunions, and study.

Pranav Sinha, Head – South Asia, VFS Global, said, “VFS Global has been the proud partner of Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 in India, and is excited to extend its services to include biometric enrolment. This makes VFS Global the one-stop-shop for the complete visa application journey for our Ukraine visa customers.”

VFS Global offers Ukraine visa services in 46 countries across the globe through a network of 77 Visa Application Centres since 2017.

Health and safety precautions at the Centres

As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitizers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre.

COVID-19 test booking and health insurance services

VFS Global also manages the online booking of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or at home as well. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.

For greater convenience, health and travel insurances are also readily available for purchase for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.