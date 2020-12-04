Indian Startups Bet Big On Co-working Spaces Post Lockdown

Covid-19 has disrupted life as we know in a multitude of ways, particularly when it comes to how we work. Many startups closed their offices, as they needed to pay expenses even though the premises were not being used. After the lockdown has been lifted startup culture is emerging, and many startups are planning to establish again. As Indian economy is slowly getting back to a ‘new normal’ following the Covid-19 outbreak, co-working industry is re-inventing its business model to adapt to a post Covid -19 era.

Coworking space giving an opportunity to entrepreneurs and startups to resume their work again as it cuts extra expenses and you don't have to rent a building for your work. It provides high-speed internet, conference rooms, offices, and cubicles, plush interiors, meeting rooms, projectors and most importantly other driven professionals. Such an area has every amenity a startup needs.

Here are a few coworking spaces which are providing a bundle of facilities to startups and millenials for effective and efficient working.

1. CoFynd: CoFynd helps people by providing a tech-enabled platform for searching, booking and listing workspaces. It is a premier destination for today’s workforce and workspace providers. It is the only platform that forayed into co-living spaces as well. Incepted in 2019 by Mr. Atul Gupta, CoFynd aims to disrupt the traditional office leasing approach by enabling a user to discover, evaluate and book flexible workspace. The whole idea of CoFynd came after observing the paradigm shift in the way people think about workspaces. CoFynd was born to address the immediate requirement of an unbiased unified platform for searching and booking coworking spaces.

Businesses looking to rent space for a short period of time and having a dedicated space to themselves can explore the option of private offices wherein they get private well-furnished spaces fully equipped with all the necessary amenities.

2. MyBranch: Founded in 2016, MyBranch, is a unique player in the fast developing Tier II and Tier III Indian cities designed to provide sustainable growth and refine business expansion. This Mumbai based venture provides several workspaces, enabling one to book according to their needs such as Office Space, Virtual Office, Meeting Room, Training Room, Single Workstation, Large Corporate Space, SME Work Place, or Branch Office. This premier destination also provides Private Cabin, Display and Storage for Marketing products, and round the clock sales support. MyBranch gives you the opportunity to have local sales and virtual office space in your preferred location in 25+ cities across India.

Co-Founded by Kushal Bhargava, MyBranch aims to disrupt the traditional office leasing approach by enabling a user to discover, evaluate and book flexible workspace.

3. 91 Springboard: The coworking space was officially launched in the year 2013 in Delhi. It started out as a small space in Mohan Estate, New Delhi. The coworking firm currently has expanded to cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida and Pune. Wifi connection, LAN cable internet, projectors in office and conference rooms, CCTV cameras, medical services, locker facility, etc. are the key highlights of this oldest coworking space in Delhi NCR. 91 Springboard lets the individuals customize the space according to their preferences. It is open 24/7 with tight security and also conducts focused-community and networking events for women.

4. HatchStation: Founded in 2013, HatchStation is an ecosystem for startups to co-work, live, and prosper from ideation to profitable ventures. They believe in flocking resources. They are a group of ideators, technologist, designers, startup junkies, and investors, who not just love startups but live in it. HatchStation is based out of Hyderabad. Hyderabad is a hotspot for startup ventures and budding entrepreneurs. HatchStation ensures that you focus on your innovation and business growth without any hassles.

5. Innov8: Innov8 is a coworking space provider spread across Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Haryana. High-speed wifi, ergonomic and modern furniture, recreational and breakout zones, cafeteria and lunch room, community and networking events, excellent power backup are the key highlights of this coworking space. The annual membership fees range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. The rooftop garden is a major attraction here and truly defines the name and aim of this firm – innovate