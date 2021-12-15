French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, a former executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday. Leena a consumer goods veteran will now handle the operations of the world's biggest luxury goods groups.

Alain Wertheimer, who owns the 111-year-old French luxury brand Chanel along with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, will act as global executive chairman.

Leena (52) joins the list of illustrious Indians to head international firms like Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and the latest Parag Agrawal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey at Twitter. Only this time the new Indian –origin CEO will be heading an iconic French fashion label and luxury group Chanel.

Leena Nair Profile

Leena Nair hails from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and completed her engineering in electronics from Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli. A gold medalist from Xavier School of Management, Leena joined Hindustan Unilever in 1992 as an executive and rose to the ranks as the chief of human resources and a member of Unilever's executive committee for almost 30 years. Nair holds the distinction of being "the first female, first Asian, youngest ever" chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Unilever. Another interesting fact is that she considers former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi as her friend and mentor.

Leena is married to Kumar Nai who runs his own Financial Services Company. The couple has two sons, Aryan and Sidhanth aged 14 and 10 years respectively.

Taking to Twitter Leena Nair wrote I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world. I am grateful for my long career at Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation. I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel, an iconic and admired company she tweeted. Leena will officially join Chanel in January next year.

