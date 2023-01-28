Indian Immunologicals’ MD Dr. K. Anand Kumar Felicitated

Hyderabad: PSG Sons and Charities felicitated the distinguished alumnus from PSG College of Arts and Sciences (PSG CAS) Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) - a One Health company and one of the largest producers of vaccines in Asia, in recognition of his exemplary work in the life sciences industry at the 97th Founder’s Day celebrations. A rank holder in his Postgraduate study, Dr. Kumar completed his M.Sc. in Microbiology (1986-1988) and B.Sc. in Zoology (1983-1986) from the institute.

The institute commended its assorted gems of PSG alumni, currently providing an exemplary contributions to diverse fields. Post his education at the institute, Dr. K. Anand Kumar has attained global exposure while serving in various managerial and research-oriented roles in eminent organizations in the Vaccine/biotech domain working for companies like Pfizer, Schering Plough, Wockhardt, etc. in global locations including Australia and New Zealand, among others.

Under his abled leadership and strategic guidance in the streamlining, modernizing, and scaling spheres, Dr. K Anand Kumar is currently leading Indian Immunologicals - one of the largest producers of vaccines in Asia with world-renowned R&D and several manufacturing locations. A number of vaccines in Human Health and Animal Health have been developed in his tenure. At a time, when COVID-19 vaccines were scarce and at a request from Niti Aayog, Government of India, Dr. Kumar, played a critical role in accelerating the manufacturing capabilities of the COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic at record speed and the efforts were lauded by the Government of India. He also helped the country secure a vital ingredient used in vaccine manufacture by establishing Pristine Biologicals New Zealand Ltd. During his 6 years as the Managing Director of the company, the net worth of Indian Immunologicals has jumped 4 folds.

Upon his felicitation, Dr. K Anand Kumar said, “PSG Institutions had the foresight and I am fortunate to have studied Microbiology here which was a rare course in the early 80s. The scholastic environment and the pedagogy at PSG are enormously conducive to the academic growth of its pupils. The Institute augmented in shaping me as a leader in spearheading global organizations of scale. My advice to the youth today is that knowledge should be adequately supplemented with skills and to be successful one should never compromise on ethics and values. Institutions should foster a culture of innovation where new ideas emerge on a constant basis. We have a huge population to cater to and our production and consumption should be done diligently without causing harm to the environment. The spirit of volunteerism should be encouraged among students, as it offers many benefits including the fulfilment of purpose”.

The award was bestowed to the stalwart in the presence of Dr. Dinesh Singh, Former Vice Chancellor, The University of Delhi and Sri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons Charities along with other dignitaries.