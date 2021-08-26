Indian Govt To Launch Special Incentive Scheme To Support 75 Startups In Telemedicine, Digital Health

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that the government will soon establish a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in the fields of telemedicine, digital health, and artificial intelligence. The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector company under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), would begin the programme, he added.

The members of BIRAC, which is chaired by Renu Swarup, who is also the DBT secretary, have been given instructions to this effect, Singh said.

"The government will soon launch a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in the areas of telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence to coincide with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated from August 15 this year," the minister said.

In a meeting with the BIRAC board of directors, Singh stated that identifying the top 75 innovations is the most suitable job for India's 75th year of independence.

This would boost health-related research and development at a time when the globe is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic's problems, he added.

To maintain an advantage over the private sector, Singh urged top officials to make efforts to minimise turnaround time while encouraging startups.

He also urged BIRAC's board of directors to provide specific themes to startup applicants so that they can focus on different areas of combating COVID-19.

In areas of biotechnology ecosystem growth, BIRAC has been encouraging and supporting new enterprises under the Startup India and Make in India programmes.

According to a report, it has provided over Rs 2,128 crore in investment to over 1,500 startups, businesses, and SMEs.

According to the organisation, BIRAC has grown from helping less than 50 biotechnology companies in 2012 with an innovative investment of less than Rs 10 crore to sponsoring over 5,000 biotechnology firms with over Rs 2,500 crore.

According to the statement, BIRAC aims to help more than 10,000 biotechnology companies by 2024.

Singh also inaugurated BIRAC's e-office, and the BIRAC e-Office software went online.