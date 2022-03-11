This Indian EV Startup Is Making Noise Globally

Bangalore: The Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC) has selected 12 innovative start-ups to move on to the Finals of its 14th annual competition. One amongst them is MetroRide, an AI powered Urban Mobility solutions. MetroRide is India’s first AI-driven mobility platform offering first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations. They are present in 3 cities and have catered close to 3lakh customers so far.

The 2022 GAMIC Finalists, hailing from 3 states and 8 countries, have a broad array of promising new technologies to advance the vehicles and transportation systems of the future. GAMIC invited over 1500 global mobility start-up companies to compete in this year’s event.

To make it to the Finals, the contestants competed virtually in front of senior mobility judges from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, as well as from the startup investment community, on 24 February. Judging criteria used to select the teams moving on to the Finals included their business plans, strength of their intellectual property, their uniqueness, and the potential impact of their technologies to the mobility industry. All of the semi-finalists were given mentoring by industry professionals after passing their Quarter-Final events in December and January.

The 2022 GAMIC Finals will take place in person on April 4th at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit as well as via ZOOM. The companies will compete using judging feedback from the Semi-finals, and expert counselling from more than 40 GAMIC mentors to improve their pitches. The GAMIC Finals are just prior to SAE International’s WCX World Congress Experience on April 5 through 7.

This year’s GAMIC Finalists include:

MetroRide, India An AI-powered urban mobility solution dedicated to affordable daily commute