Indian Brands Working Towards Sustainability

According to recent surveys, over 90% of Millennials would pick a sustainable and environmentally friendly product above any non-sustainable alternatives. Making a strong appeal to the younger generation, especially in metropolitan areas, is one of the most important advantages of firms transitioning to "eco-friendly" practices. Many businesses, however, continue to believe the hoax that turning green would drive up the cost of production. Recycled goods, on the other hand, are a far more economical choice. Additionally, eco-friendly practices assist in preventing energy waste, which decreases future utility costs and overheads. Additionally, among urban consumers, sustainable and eco-friendly products have a different reputation. It somehow elevates your brand's reputation above revenue and sales. Empathy for the environment and animals also aids in the growth of your business.

Below are the top options to begin with in the the path of sustainability:

Styleyn:

Styleyn is advancing in the arena of fashion vividly. It is a fast-growing brand which specializes in trending, ethical and sustainable clothing collections for young adults, women and resellers. Founded by Sandesh Ambhore in 2021. The idea behind the inception of Styleyn was to solve fashion problems in the market, and strike a revolution to produce less environmental waste, cultivate sensitization for an ethical clothing brand, and provide appropriate cloth fitting, along with sustainable and affordable clothing. With our joint efforts in sustainability and thrifting, we hope to set an example that bridges the gap between fast fashion and sustainable fashion, and to be a glowing example of the future of the fashion industry, starting with our 100% Made in India products at Styleyn.

uKom:

uKom is one of the most trusted apparels sourcing platforms, providing e-commerce brands with end-to-end design-to-delivery solutions. They have a team of enthusiastic individuals who thrive to provide unlimited fashion sourcing with India 's fastest TAT (turnaround time) of 21 days and MOQs (minimum order quantities) as low as 50 pieces. They have partnered with hundreds of brands and have an exclusive updated catalog of 7,000+ designs and 5000+ fabric options, allowing brands to explore limitless opportunities in the fashion industry while reducing the hassle of design, sample, production, and delivery.

Neeman’s:

In the realm of cozy and stylish footwear, Neeman's shoes are here to leave their mark. It does away with the notion of donning high heels and uncomfortably fitting shoes only to follow the fashion. Instead, Neeman's as a company has chosen a wide selection of comfortable, cruelty-free, and vegan shoes that will enhance your personality. For today's fashionable women, this brand has created a reputation for fusing comfort with style. It uses natural, renewable fabric that is soft and light on your feet and believes in using eco-friendly manufacturing techniques to create all of its products.

Mio Borsa:

Mio Borsa is a firm believer in keeping up with the most recent developments in both fashion and technology. Additionally, It favors producing goods that are both visually pleasing and useful! This is why their staff is always trying to improve the quality of life for everyone in the cosmos! Pallavi Behl created the fashion label Mio Borsa. For men, women, and children, the company provides a huge selection of vegan and cruelty-free bags. Pallavi Behl founded it in 2016 with the intention of building something distinctive from other businesses.

Beej Studio:

It provides a selection of clever, trendy, and environmentally aware bags, wallets, and accessories that are manufactured from plant-based leather substitutes like cork and pinatex because there aren't many vegan leather alternatives that are also plastic-free (pineapple leather). It adores the simple, chic designs since they add to the fun of being environmentally conscientious.