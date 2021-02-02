India X-Ray Imaging System Market To Grow At A High Rate During the Forecast Period: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “India X-Ray Imaging System Market By Type (Digital X-Ray Systems, Analog X-Ray Systems), By Mobility (Portable v/s Standalone), By Source (Domestic v/s Import), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Gynaecology, Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Component (OEM, Refurbished), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the IndiaX-ray imaging system market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is projected to act as major market driven factor.

Moreover, increasing demand for early disease diagnosis is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026. Furthermore, initiatives taken by the government of the country to provide cost-effective medical imaging solutions through adoption of new imaging technologies such as tele-radiology is estimated to boost India X-Ray imaging system market growth. Risingprevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and several other disorders is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The IndiaX-Ray imaging system market is segmented based ontype, mobility, source, application, end users, component, company, and region. Based on mobility, the market can be fragmented into portable v/s standalone. Stationary x-ray systems dominated the market in terms of largest market share until FY2020, but its demand is expected to drop and be replaced with portable x-ray imaging systems in the coming years. This fastest growing CAGR of portable X-ray imaging system can be attributed to surging geriatric population with mobility issues.

Also, some of the benefits associated with these systems such as ease of use and versatility with minimal construction costs, are further witnessed to positively influence the segmental growth. Based on end user, the market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market until FY2020 and is further forecasted to register high growth during the forecast period as well because ofrising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals. Along with this, growing implementation of advanced imaging modalities in order to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals, is boosting the segmental growth in upcoming years.

Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Carestream Health India Pvt. Ltd., Fujifilm Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Philips India Limited, Siemens Healthineers India Ltd., MediRay HealthCare Pvt. Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (GE Healthcare Limited), Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., Varian Medical Systems International India Pvt. Ltd. and others are some of the leading players operating in India X-Ray imaging system market. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions and research collaborations to boost their share and increase their geographic reach.

“India X-Ray imaging system market is expected to substantial growth during the forecast period on account of rapid technological advancements in the X-Ray imaging systems.Moreover, entry of multinational healthcare service providers in the country is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth of India X-Ray imaging system market over the next five years. Along with this, developing healthcare infrastructure is further forecasted to bode well for the growth of X-Ray imaging system marketin the country.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research basedIndia management consulting firm.

“IndiaX-Ray Imaging System MarketBy Type (Digital X-Ray Systems, Analog X-Ray Systems), By Mobility (Portable v/s Standalone), By Source (Domestic v/s Import), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Gynaecology, Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Component (OEM, Refurbished), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, has evaluated the future growth potential of India X-Ray imaging system marketand provides statistics &information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India X-Ray imaging system market.