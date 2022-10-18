 India Sweden Innovation Day 2022: India, Sweden Join Hands to Drive Green Transition 

New Delhi: Strengthening mutual commitment to drive prosperity and address global challenges like climate change, India and Sweden have joined hands to accelerate the green transition via Innovation through the India Sweden Innovation Partnership . The partnership builds upon the Joint Statement between honourablePrime Ministersof India and Sweden issued in Mumbai 2016, the Joint Action Plan agreed in Stockholm in 2018and the India-Sweden Virtual Summit on the 5th of March 2021.The strategic partnership will be further accelerated with a focus on green transition on 9th India Sweden Innovation Day on October 27th, 2022 at 11:30-20:30 (IST).

The collaboration is established on the principles of co-funding, co-development, co-creation towards mutual benefits, and making full use of complementary strengths.

The event will commence with a welcome note by Sanjoo Malhotra CEO, India Unlimited, and will witness the presence of esteemed industry leaders including Robin Sukhia, President, Sweden-India Business Council SIBC; TanmayaLal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia; Martin Lundstedt CEO, of Volvo Group; Peter Kronberg Director of Governmental Affairs, Autoliv; Rupali Deshmukh Country Manager for India, IVL Sweden. CEO, IVL India Environmental R&D: Per-OlofMarklundPh.D, CTO, SAAB, Business Area Aeronautics among others.

The 9th India Sweden Innovation Day will also encompass comprehensive sessions with relevant stakeholders in domains such as sustainable urban development and safe transportation, life science, energy, environment, health, and science and technology.

Since industry 4.0 will be at the forefront of driving sustainable industrial growth across the globe, the event will lay considerable emphasis on exploring its potential in the development and adoption of smart technologies for enhanced efficiency and socio-environmental sustainability.

Speaking more about the partnership, MrLudvigLindtsröm from Energy Agency of Sweden says, “The foundation of this partnership is sustainability and innovation that supports our common objective of combating climate change and achieving sustainable development through innovation. Together with Vinnova and other Swedish agencies we support the exchange of ingenious ideas and best practices in all sectors, specifically in domainslike circular economy and green transition. Over the years we have seen many good examples of fruitful interactions. When celebrating its 10 years anniversary, Swedish Energy AgencyIndia-Sweden Innovations´ Accelerator have resulted in more than 200 collaboration projects, including pilots and commercial partnerships “

The collaboration between traditional industrial companies and innovative start-ups will help boost the transition into the 4th Industrial Revolution. In Sweden, the four industrial companies Saab, Siemens Energy, Toyota Material Handling Europe and Väderstadverken under the name IndX are joining forces to find innovative start-ups to boost their products and services with. This initiative will now open up for the Indian start-up community and will be launched at the India Sweden Innovation Day says Dr. Per-OlofMarklund, CTO at Saab Aeronautics.

Sweden tops the list of countries in the European Union in terms of Innovation. Swedish companies are strong in Sustainability, Innovation and are leading the 4th Industrial Revolution &Globalisation 4.0. Hence, this synergy will help create a sustainable future.

Commenting on the growing collaboration between India and Sweden, Robin Sukhia, President, Sweden-India Business Council SIBC said, ''India and Sweden jointly unveiled the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) in 2019 and share the common objective of ensuring sustainable industrial development and addressing climate change. The India Sweden Innovation day is the next step forward in this direction to bolster government and industry cooperation between the two nations to harness emerging opportunities and foster technological innovation.''

Commenting on the growing ties and engagement between India and Sweden, TanmayaLal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia, said, Accelerating an inclusive green transition is the key to our collective sustainable future. Collaborations for innovative solutions for meeting global challenges through climate action, inclusive development and public health by co-developing clean technologies, smart grids, circular economy and healthcare are at the heart of India Sweden Innovation partnership.

This association will analyse and develop technology and solutions that sustainably impact humanity in the greatest way, from health, and safe transport to security and better quality of life through acceleration, innovation, and solutions between India and Sweden leveraging the power of technology for the green transition.

Detailing more about the 9th India Sweden Day Innovation Day 2022, Sanjoo Malhotra, Chief Executive Director, India Unlimited, said, ''Continuing its legacy,'' the 9th Innovation Day brings together renowned industry leaders from different industry verticals to connect the dots, discuss and share detailed insights on driving green transition via digital transformation, green-oriented technologies, supportive government policies and comprehensive studies on benefits of a sustainable and green future for the industry.