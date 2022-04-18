India’s Northeast gets first Rated-4 Datacenter

Guwahati, India, April 18, 2022 – The Honourable IT Minister of Assam, Shri. Keshab Mahanta today laid the foundation stone of the Rated-4 Datacenter, the first major IT investment in Assam by CtrlS Datacenters Ltd – Asia’s Largest Rated-4 Data Center in Tech City Park, Guwahati in the presence of Shri. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri. Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chairman, Antron, Shri. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, and Shri. Anurag Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Assam.

As a part of its commitment to accelerate the Digital India initiative, CtrlS has been expanding its data centre footprint across the metros, and secondary metros and deploying edge data centres in tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 cities across the country.

CtrlS’ expansion into Assam is aligned with the "Digital Assam" initiative of the Government of Assam to transform the State into a digitally empowered society and knowledge hub for a better economy by increasing the digital literacy rate in a rural areas, spreading penetration of internet connectivity up to household level, making Government services and information easily available through digital devices to the citizens and bringing efficiency and transparency in governance using Information Technology.

The company is setting up its Rated-4 Datacenter in Guwahati to provide best-in-class colocation services for cloud, e-commerce, digital payment, digital classroom, OTT, CDN, ISPs, smart cities etc to support the Government of Assam, enterprises, and SMEs across the Northeast through its data centres and related technology services such as colocation, private/hybrid cloud, managed services, work area recovery, business continuity, disaster recovery, SD-WAN, connectivity services, bringing speedy connectivity to netizens in Assam and Northeast India.

Shri. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, said “India, in many ways, is at the forefront of the digital revolution and it is my vision that the State of Assam will play an important role and be a visionary and lead the digitization journey in the country. Our government aims to digitally empower every citizen, accelerate economic competitiveness, boost local innovation, enhance the quality of life of citizens and become a knowledge and technology hub of the country. We are happy that CtrlS too shares our vision and is working closely with us to reach our desired goals.”

Honourable IT Minister of Assam, Shri. Keshab Mahanta during the stone laying ceremony said, “I am delighted that CtrlS, Asia’s Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Center is setting up its data centre facility in Guwahati aimed at helping process data closer to the end-user, powered by lower latency and high speed. The company will play a key role in enabling real-time data processing of applications such as the internet of things, OTT, cloud ecosystems, autonomous vehicles, telecommunications, smart cities, digital factories, telemedicine, and connected networks among others. CtrlS will add economic value to the State of Assam besides attracting local talent for its data centre expansion. It will also attract other global technology players to host their data and applications locally”.

He further added, “The vision outlined by our Honourable Chief Minister will help harness the power of digital transformation to accelerate economic growth and social progress in the State. We are happy to have CtrlS onboard as our partner and we are certain to benefit from the experience and expertise CtrlS brings through the numerous data centre projects it has undertaken globally. We are also planning to release the most investor-friendly State DC policy in India in the next few days, which should help attract more investors.”

The company’s new data centre in Guwahati will be spread over three acres and will have a capacity to host around 1,000+ racks initially. The rack capacity will be enhanced to 2,000+ racks in the next 12-18 months.

During the ceremony, Shri. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, of CtrlS Datacenters, said, “We are proud to be associated with the State Government of Assam and work together towards furthering the Digital Assam initiative and thank the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and IT Minister of Assam, Shri. Keshab Mahanta for the extraordinary support being extended to us in bringing the Rated-4 data centre in Assam. At CtrlS, we stay committed to building world-class data centre infrastructure in the State of Assam and Northeast India and provide best-in-class services to the government, enterprises, and small and medium enterprises by bringing the applications closer to the end-users in the State and the northeastern region.”

CtrlS is Asia’s Largest Rated-4 Data Center provider with over 1.2 million square feet of footprint spread across its data centres in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company is currently expanding its footprint to 5 million square feet by adding 2 million square feet in Mumbai, 2 million square feet in Hyderabad and another 1 million square feet in Chennai. The company is trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals including some of the most reputed brands such as Exxon Mobil, Walmart, Bank of America, Standard Chartered, Morgan Stanley, Chrysler, Disney, HSBC, Samsung, Honda, FedEx, Panasonic, KIA, Hyundai, SAP and Vodafone.

About CtrlS

CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Center and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and 108 of the ET 500 Indian Companies. The company is emerging as the World's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale data centre. It operates one million square feet of data centre space spread across seven data centres located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company is soon planning to build a solar park spread across 500 acres to power its data centre facilities and eliminate its carbon footprint. The company has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by 5 million square feet. The company’s 2 million square feet hyper-scale data centre park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another 2 million square feet hyper-scale data centre park in Hyderabad is ready for construction. The company has planned a 1 million square feet facility in Chennai. The company is planning to roll out 500 edge data centres across tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India in a phased manner.