India To Become Manufacturing Hub In Future: Entrepreneurs At FTCCI CEO Forum Event

HYDERABAD: “ With Europe in recession now and US heading for one, India is the only country which has the potential and power to become the manufacturing hub for the world in the future said Mr P Subba Rao CMD Ananth Technologies ” He was speaking at the FTCCI CEO forum event on “ Navigation of your Entrepreneurial Journey ” in Hyderabad powered by Hariom pipes.

“ Tracing his entrepreneurial journey Mr Subba Rao said born in Agriculture family his passion made him an engineer and eventually worked with the best minds in the country at Space and defense organizations. He was keen to use technology for the benefit of common man and was part of the team which launched satellites in the early years of ISRO to study weather, climate , ground water conditions etc. We are poised to do wonders in space programs. World at present needs close to 2.75 lakh satellites and only India has the capability and bandwidth to produce so many . Huge opportunity lies for us in the 440 billion space program industry globally ” Mr Subba Rao added

Mr. M Prabhakar Rao, CMD Nuziveedu seeds said “ our mantra of continuous success depends on developing new variety of seeds which benefit farmers, consumers and the nation. Today at Nuzuveedu we have variety of Maize and rice seeds which yields 30% more. We withstood competition from many players and foreign companies because we continuously invested in R&D. Dedication, hard work and Domain knowledge plays an important role in company success. My aim is to see country going to the farmer directly without middle men so that the farmer prosper ”

Mr Suresh Rayudu Chitturi MD Srinivasa Farms said “ We have come a long was and presently we are at no 2 position in eggs production and no 4 in chicken production globally. Poultry is at present a 2 lakh crore industry and will be a 10 lakh crore by 2040. Our success depended on working with farmers closely and guiding them. We use AI effectively in our operations. Every extra Egg produced and 50 gms chicken produced will result in employment of 30,000 jobs extra jobs in the industry. In fact poultry industry created more jobs than the famed MGNREA program.

Earlier launching the summit Mr Meela Jayadev Sr. Vice President FTCCI said “ The CEO forum initiative was launched to listen, learn and imbibe the best practices adopted by successful entrepreneurs which will be of immense help to the industry”

