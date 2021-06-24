Imerys Starts Production at New Rs 350 Crore Refractory Plant in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: IMERYS, the world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €3.8 billion revenue and 16,400 employees in 2020, announces the launch of commercial sales out of its new calcium aluminate plant in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), in Andhra Pradesh.

The Group has invested Rs 350 Crore in creating the facility, which enables the company to serve domestic customers with products adapted to their local needs. This is a rare FDI into India since the onset of the pandemic and one which has been invested in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The new plant will supply the refractory as well as the construction market with SECAR®70V, a calcium aluminate binder with controlled chemistry and optimised mineralogy for conventional castable applications, and SECAR® 68V, a calcium aluminate binder dedicated to growing demand in low-cement castables. These products have been developed by Imerys scientists to meet the specific needs of the Indian refractory and construction industries and adapted to the climate of the sub-continent.

The plant will also serve as a distribution centre of imported ready-to-use mortars and bentonite solutions to serve the fast-growing infrastructure sector, for applications such as waste water, tunnelling and civil engineering in general. The choice of Vizag as a location was also to access the port of Visakhapatnam which is one of India’s biggest and busiest ports on the South-Eastern coastline of India.

Imerys has recruited 100 people from local communities, who have been trained gradually as the commissioning of the plant progressed. Imerys India today employs 800 people, located in 16 industrial sites and eight sales offices. In addition to the production of calcium aluminate binders, the Group produces specialty solutions for ceramics, plastics, polymers and refractory products.

“The opening of this new plant is a major milestone for Imerys. It is another proof that the Group continues to invest in growing markets and geographies. The fully remote commissioning, caused by the enduring pandemic, has been an incredible achievement. Our local teams have been simply great, commented Alessandro DAZZA, Imerys Chief Executive Officer.