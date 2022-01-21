IIM Udaipur Kicks Off Entrepreneurship Summit – 2022 To Empower And Celebrate Indian Unicorns

Udaipur: Saksham, the Entrepreneurship Cell of Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, is organizing its third and largest E-Summit 2022 with the theme ‘Zilch to Zillion: Celebrating a Decade of Unicorns’ on 23rd January 2022 in a virtual format. The aim of the summit is to honor the efforts and celebrate the accomplishments of all rising entrepreneurs.

The E-summit will provide a forum to brainstorm and discuss innovation and ingenuity demonstrated by Indian entrepreneurs that have helped India’s unicorns (companies with a valuation of more than $1B) gain a combined market cap of $240 billion. Even as India is rapidly enhancing its start-up ecosystem, it still needs to climb 67 positions to top the Global Entrepreneurship Index, an indicator of the overall entrepreneurial potential of a nation.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “Management schools in India are emerging as the breeding grounds for start-ups, especially Unicorns, by creating an enabling environment in curricula and bringing together key enablers of the ecosystem.”

“Entrepreneurship is one of the core values of IIM Udaipur, and the institute is committed to nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs who will power their organizations, create innovations in products and services in the emerging economies,” he added.

Also Read: Chingari's First Day Trading Volume Crosses $100M, 750 Crores Across 12 Major Crypto Exchanges

Mr. Yashish Dahiya (Co-Founder and CEO, Policy Bazaar) and Mr. Arjun Mohan (CEO, upGrad) will throw light on how to shape the entrepreneurship landscape and leapfrog to the top league, as the keynote speakers. Other eminent speakers at the E-Summit ’22 are Mr. Prashant Pitti (Co-founder, EaseMyTrip), Mr. Ishan Bansal (Co-founder, Groww), and Mr. Amit Kumar Agrawal (Founder, NoBroker), who will all be covering their experiences and learnings from building scaled companies in India. Representatives from top-tier venture capital firms like Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Times Internet will also be a part of the summit as speakers and panelists.

The event is supported by a network of corporates, incubators, media partners, including Secure Meters, TiE Udaipur, and Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund. Top upcoming D2C (direct-to-consumer) startups like Ugaoo, InACan, and Bombay Shaving company are also partnering with the E-Summit ’22 as “Gifting Partner”, “Experience Partner” and “Grooming Partner” respectively.

In the past decade, India has transformed its start-up ecosystem into becoming the third-largest in the world. In 2021, India added 46 Unicorns, doubling the number to over 90. In 2022, It is estimated that over 50 more unicorns will be added to the Indian start-up ecosystem.