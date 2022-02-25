IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placements, Average Stipend Up 65.72%

Udaipur: IIM Udaipur completed the Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2021-23. With the most diverse batch in its history, 300 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute.

Reaching greater heights, the Institute's 11th batch received offers from more than 80 firms, with 50+ recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time. Some prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for Summer Placements are Airtel, Amadeus, Amazon, Amway, Bain and Co., Byju's, Crompton Greaves, Emami Agrotech, GamesKraft, IDFC First Bank, Info Edge, Mahindra Holidays, Malabar Group, McCain, McKinsey, MTR Foods, NatWest, Salesforce, Schindler, Sodexo, Tech Mahindra, Transworld Group, VIP Industries and VMWare.

IIM Udaipur is only one of 4 IIMs that subscribe to IPRS and will be sharing an externally audited placement report on its website. Meanwhile, it shared the topline results and has sustained its growth trajectory - with the stipend for the batch reaching ₹3,00,000 offered in the FMCG and Consulting sector. The top 10 percent secured an average stipend of ₹2,62,000; the top 20 percent secured an average of ₹2,22,500, and the top 50 percent received an average stipend of ₹1,61,000.

The number of offers made in the Consulting sector saw a remarkable upswing, increasing by 60% compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged international internships this year. Several past recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, BPCL, Capgemini, Casio, Cisco, Cognizant, Cummins, Droom, Gartner, General Electric, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, KPMG, Lubrizol, OfBusiness, Pidilite, Puma, Reserve Bank of India, Secure Meters, Sesa Care, TAFE, Titan, Wonder Cement and Yes Bank also returned to the campus.

Summer Placement profiles offered to the students spanned across Analytics, Finance, HR, Operations, Product Management, Project Management, Sales & Marketing, and Strategy and Consulting, with the highest number of offers in Sales & Marketing.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It is gratifying to see that IIM Udaipur has also grown so much in terms of the patronage and support of the industry in its short history of 10 years. Our summer placements this year, despite challenges of Covid and business uncertainties, reflect it. We are delighted to welcome the campus engagement of new recruiters and thank the ones from the past for continuing to repose their faith in the talent of our students."

The Institute is the youngest B-school in Asia to be listed on the FT Global MIM Rankings 2021. It is only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Bangalore, to be on this prestigious Ranking for the 3rd year. The Institute has also maintained its listing in the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings for the third consecutive year and is also the youngest B-School in the world to do so.