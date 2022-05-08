IIM SKILLS Launches Business Accounting & Taxation Course For Mothers

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Mother's Day, the institute of global repute, IIM SKILLS, a global leader in professional training announced the launch of the Business Accounting & Taxation course for Mother's on sabbatical with free enrollment for the first 10 candidates willing to restart their careers. This is the company's tribute to all the great mothers who have given importance to their families over careers. The prestigious e-learning institution has decided to help mothers to upgrade themself in Business Accounting and Taxation sector.

IIM SKILLS is a group of faculties including content writing courses, digital marketing courses, Technical Writing training, and competitive exams training by making education easily accessible for each and every student. Mothers willing to take up the benefits of this great opportunity provided by the IIM Skills can register themselves for this course with the official website of catalyst.

What is a Business Accounting and Taxation Course?

BAT course stands for business accounting & taxation course. The aim of the course is to prepare commerce and non-commerce graduates for high-paying jobs with tangible job prospects by delivering an in-depth understanding of accounting, taxation, financing, audits, and analysis.

Commenting on the launch, Vaibhav Kakkar, CEO, of IIM SKILLS said," Business Accounting and Taxation is a potential and viable career choice for people eyeing lucrative career opportunities in the Accounting and Taxation sector. Graduates, finance professionals, and women wanting to relaunch their careers can take Business Accounting and Taxation courses to make a mark in this high-income sector. To all the mothers out there, come forward and join hands to reinforce your career in the Business Accounting and Taxation domain. Become a part of an expertly designed Business Accounting and Taxation course to pick up from the start and move on to advanced levels."

Business Accounting and Taxation course by IIM Skills is for 4 months duration. There is an option to take up this course on weekends as well as weekdays. The First 10 registrations will get this course free. After ten registrations we will charge the fees.