IIEM To Organise Teach-A-Thon, Virtual Teaching Hackathon

Hyderabad: Teach-a-thon is a virtual teaching hackathon and conference for teachers and by teachers. Conducted by the Indian Institute of Education Management (IIEM), this annual event is supported by Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association (BSSCA) and Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex Association (HSSCA) and Tutoroot. Teachathon 2021 is scheduled for September 17, 18 and 19, 2021.

Teachathon was born out of a need to provide teachers with pedagogical inputs for the benefit of students and to improve teaching skills. This annual event is for all teachers to showcase their innovations in teaching. Experts in teaching from across the country come together on a common platform to educate, engage, encourage and empower one another to take on the challenges that lie ahead. It is a unique platform for both practising and aspiring educators to get their innovative and futuristic teaching ideas to reach the larger community. Last year, the first-ever edition of Teachathon-Teachathon 2020-saw a very good response despite the pandemic. The theme for Teachathon 2021 is National Education Policy (NEP) – from concept to implementation. Teachathon 2021 is supported by

Teach-a-thon 2021 has the following format:

Teachers can participate in a hackathon [contest] to pitch their instructional and assessment design ideas, teaching expertise, and experience to the best teaching minds in the country. There are 2 rounds to this hackathon. The jury consists of former and current principals and teachers and is an expert in their chosen field. The contestants have 10 streams to choose from, ranging from mathematics to the arts.

Webinars on various topics in education: Experts across the country share their thoughts, ideas, and experience on pedagogy, instructional design, assessment design, feedforward, data analysis, etc.

Here is a brief flow of the contest part of Teachathon.