IICT Hyderabad, Lee Pharma to Make COVID Drug 2-DG

Lee Pharma Ltd. announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with the CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) for process know-how for the synthesis of 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose).

IICT, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, are based in Hyderabad. An anti-Covid drug, named 2- DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose), found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence. This drug was already launched in the form of sachets by Dr Reddy’s laboratories in India.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Lee Pharma gets a non-exclusive license for the process know-how for the synthesis of 2 – DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose) covered in the agreement. Lee Pharma will apply to get approval from DCGI, New Delhi. Lee Pharma manufacture and commercialize the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Lee Pharma API manufacturing facility, as well as formulation facilities, are having accreditations by the global regulatory agencies.

Raghumitra Alla, Director, Lee Pharma said, “This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose) API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options.

Lee Pharma is already manufacturing the Favipiravir API as well as the tablets and supplying to various customers in India which is being widely used in the mild to moderate Covid–19 treatment. Further CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad is well-known for its high-quality research & development of various new molecules and we feel proud to be associated with them.