IDBI Bank Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2023

Mumbai: The Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. (IDBI Bank) met in Mumbai today and approved the financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net profit of

₹756 crore, QoQ growth of 10%.

Operating Profit of ₹2,052 crore, QoQ growth of 36%.

NII stood at ₹2488 crore, QoQ growth of 3%.

NIM at 4.02% (3.73% excluding interest on IT refund), QoQ growth of 5bps.

Cost of Deposit stood at 3.36% for Q1 of FY 2023 as against 3.43% for Q4 of FY 2022.

Cost of Funds stood at 3.63% for Q1 of FY 2023 as against 3.69% for Q4 of FY 2022.

CRAR at 19.57%, QoQ growth of 51 bps.

Return on Assets (ROA) at 1.03%, QoQ growth by 8 bps.

Return on Equity (ROE) at 14.80%, QoQ growth by 32 bps.

CASA ratio stood at 55.65% for Q1 of FY 2023 as against 56.77% for Q4 of FY 2022.

Net NPA at 1.25% for Q1 of FY 2023 as against 1.36% for Q4 of FY 2022.

PCR stood at 97.79% as against 97.63% as on March 31, 2022.

Operating Performance:

Net Profit improved by 25% for Q1-2023 to ₹756 crore as against net profit of ₹603 crore for Q1-2022. Net Profit for Q4-2022 was ₹691 crore.

PBT improved by 7% for Q1-2023 to ₹1,093 crore as against ₹1,024 crore for Q1-2022. PBT for Q4-2022 was ₹844 crore.

Operating profit stood at ₹2,052 crore for Q1-2023 as against ₹2,868 crore for Q1-2022. Operating profit was at ₹1,513 crore for Q4-2022.

Net Interest Income stood at ₹2,488 crore for Q1-2023 as against ₹2,506 crore for Q1-2022. NII stood ₹2,420 crore for Q4-2022.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.02% (3.73% excluding interest on IT refund) for Q1-2023 as compared to 4.06% for Q1-2022. NIM stood 3.97% for Q4-2022.

Cost of Deposit reduced by 36 bps to 3.36% for Q1-2023 as compared to 3.72% for Q1-2022. Cost of deposit stood at 3.43% for Q4-2022.

Cost of Funds reduced by 35 bps to 3.63% for Q1-2023 as compared to 3.98% for Q1-2022. Cost of funds stood at 3.69% for Q4-2022.

Business Growth

CASA improved to ₹1,25,356 crore as on June 30, 2022 as against ₹1,16,595 as on June 30, 2021 (YoY growth of 8%). CASA stood at ₹1,32,359 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Share of CASA in Total Deposits improved to 55.65% as on June 30, 2022 as against 52.43% as on June 30, 2021 and 56.77 % as on March 31, 2022.

Net advances grew by 12% YoY to ₹1,38,046 crore as on June 30, 2022. Gross advances stood at ₹1,70,390 crore as on June 30, 2022, YoY growth of 9%.

The composition of Advances portfolio Corporate v/s Retail was at 37:63 as on June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Gross NPA ratio improved to 19.90% as on June 30, 2022 as against 22.71% as on June 30, 2021. Gross NPA stood at 20.16% as on March 31, 2022.

Net NPA ratio improved to 1.25% as on June 30, 2022 as against 1.67% as on June 30, 2021. Net NPA ratio stood at 1.36% as on March 31, 2022.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) improved to 97.79% as on June 30, 2022 from 97.42 % as on June 30, 2021. PCR stood at 97.63% as on March 31, 2022.

Capital Position