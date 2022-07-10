Icon Mithali Raj Joins Taapsee Pannu, Srijit Mukherji For Shabaash Mithu Promotions at Eden Gardens Kolkata

Viacom18 Studios' much anticipated film Shabaash Mithu based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Raj is releasing on 15th July.

As the film is nearing its release date, the team of Shabaash Mithu is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj along with the national award winning Director Srijit Mukherji visited Eden Gardens, in Kolkata to promote their film and kickstarted their city promotion.

On the visit legendary crickter Mithali Raj says, "Eden Gardens is one of the warmest homes of cricket and it is my absolute pleasure to be here! Playing here has been an honour and it feels humbling, being here today for Shabaash Mithu."

Power-house Performer, Taapsee Pannu adds, "It feels surreal kicking off our city trail from here. I have watched many matches here but never imagined that I would be standing here for a movie. It's a different feeling, knowing and understanding the history and the importance of this space to the sport."

Filmmaker and a true cricket lover, Srijit Mukherji is overjoyed as he adds, "I feel it's only apt to start this innings from my home ground. It's heartwarming and an honour."

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film releases on 15th July