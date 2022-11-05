ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund Successfully Completes 20 Years

India’s largest multi-asset fund, ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, has successfully completed 20 years. The Scheme has an AUM of Rs. 14,227.24 crs which accounts for nearly 68% of the total AUM in the multi-asset category. Data as of October 31, 2022.

A lump sum investment of Rs. 10 lakhs at the time of inception (October 31, 2002), as of October 31, 2022, would be approximately worth Rs. 4.6 crore i.e. a CAGR of 21.2%. A similar investment in Nifty 50 would have yielded a CAGR of 17.4% approximately Rs. 2.5 crore.

In terms of SIP performance, a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 via SIP since the inception, which would amount to a total investment of Rs 24.1 lakh, would have grown to Rs 1.8 cr as of October 31, 2022 i.e. a CAGR of 17.4%.

Speaking on the occasion of 20 years’ completion, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC says, “ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund is a testament to the thesis that prudent allocation across asset classes works well over time. We are happy that customers who came on board at varying points in this wealth creation journey could experience the positive investment experience.” He further added, “At ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, there is a specialist team which decides on the asset allocation to be carried out. The team consists of fund managers from equity, debt and commodities space who jointly decide on the allocation to be made. As a result, the scheme benefits from the expertise of the fund managers across asset classes.”

Speaking about the fund strategy, S Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “The advantage of multi-asset investing is that equity, debt, gold, may peak and bottom-out at different points of time. When it comes to investing, no one can predict which asset class will outperform at any point in time. As can be seen from the performance of various asset classes over the past decade and more, every other year, the winning asset class keeps on changing. The only way to make the most in such a situation is by spreading one’s allocation across asset classes, such that on an aggregate basis the portfolio can tap into the potential benefits and gains that each asset class renders. Across market cycles, such an approach has aided in delivering a better risk adjusted investment experience. Furthermore, multi-asset investing can aid in curbing portfolio volatility and over longer time horizons the importance of de-risking the portfolio cannot be overstated.”

ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund is an open ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/units of Gold ETFs/units of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) & InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) /Preference shares. The scheme invests across market capitalizations and various asset classes with aim to generate absolute returns over longer time frames. It invests a minimum of 10 percent of its assets in three or more asset classes. The net equity (net equity exposure is calculated net of stocks futures and options) can range between 10-80 percent. The scheme follows a counter cyclical approach in investing and may take sector deviations against the benchmark. The scheme may take exposure to REITs, InvITs and Covered call option with an aim to enhance portfolio yield.