ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund completes 23 years

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund has completed 23 years. The Scheme has an AUM of Rs. 21,109.35 crs and is one of the largest offering in its category in terms of assets. (Data as of October 31, 2022).

A lump sum investment of Rs. 10 lakhs at the time of inception (November 03, 1999), as of October 31, 2022, would be approximately worth Rs. 2.4 crore. A similar investment in Nifty 50 TRI (additional benchmark of the scheme) would have yielded approximately Rs. 1.8 crore.

In terms of SIP performance, a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 via SIP since the inception, which would amount to a total investment of Rs 27.6 lakhs, would have grown to Rs 2.3 cr as of October 31, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion of 23 years’ completion, Abhijit Shah, Head- Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience of ICICI Prudential AMC says, “ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund has stood the test of time and markets over the past 23 years. We are happy that customers who came on board at varying points in this wealth creation journey could experience the positive investment experience. The scheme aims to provide a mix of two asset classes – equity and debt. Such an approach over long term has aided investors to generate wealth while limiting the portfolio downside during market downturns.”

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund is an open ended aggressive hybrid scheme investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments. The Scheme’s equity exposure* would range between 65%-80% and debt exposure would be maintained between 20%-35%. For equity allocation, the scheme can invest across market capitalization and will remain sector agnostic. In terms of debt, the scheme can tactically allocate to well-researched corporate securities and longer duration fixed income securities with credit rating AA and above, which can offer reasonable accrual.

* The asset allocation and investment strategy will be as per the Scheme Information Document

