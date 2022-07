ICICI Lombard Performance For Q1 FY 2023

ICICI Lombard performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 | Highlights

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the Company was at ₹ 53.70 billion in Q1 FY2023 as against ₹ 41.88 billion in Q1 FY2022, growth of 28.2%. This growth was higher than the industry growth at 23.0% during the same period.

Combined ratio stood at 104.1% in Q1 FY2023 as against 123.5% in Q1 FY2022.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 80.1% to ₹ 4.65 billion in Q1 FY2023 as against ₹ 2.58 billion in Q1 FY2022.

Capital gains were at ₹ 0.32 billion in Q1 FY2023 as against ₹ 3.27 billion in Q1 FY2022.

Consequently, Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 79.6% to ₹ 3.49 billion in Q1 FY2023 as against ₹ 1.94 billion in Q1 FY2022.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 15.0% in Q1 FY2023 as against 9.4% in Q1 FY2022.

Solvency ratio was 2.61x at June 30, 2022 as against 2.46x at March 31, 2022 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

Notes:

Combined Ratio = (Net Incurred Claims/ Net Earned Premium) + (Management Expenses – Commission on Reinsurance)/ Net Written Premium

Management Expenses = Commission Paid Direct + Commission Paid on Reinsurance inward + Operating expenses related to insurance business

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) = Profit After Tax / ((Opening Net Worth + Closing Net Worth)/2)

Net Worth = Share Capital + Reserves & Surplus