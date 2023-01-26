IAA To Host Summit On Gender Sensitisation In Media: Voice Of Change at Hyderabad 

● Her Excellency Dr. (Smt.) TamilisaiSoundararajan,Honorable Governor,

Telangana Statewill be gracing the occasion as Chief Guest

Hyderabad: International Advertising Association (IAA), India chapter is hosting a summit on Gender Sensitisation In Media on the 3rd February at T-Hub, Hyderabad. The theme is Gender Portrayal across the creative spectrum from a 30 Seconds TVC to a 3 Hour film. Prominent voices of the industry will be speaking on why it is of paramount importance to Break The Bias that surrounds the industry when it comes to gender depiction. Sakshi Media Group is the Principal Partner and UNICEF the Knowledge Partner for this event.

The Voice Of Change, an IAA initiative, was started as a behaviour change communication initiative which was aimed at addressing the skewed portrayal of gender in the field of advertising and communication with the launch of the Geena Davis study with Unicef, in September last year, the IAA – India took the first step towards effective change. The facts presented in the study, based on the evaluation of more than 1000 plus ads, showed a disturbing trend of widespread gender stereotyping and prejudice. Sore truths were discovered about how women and other genders are seen, their abject objectification and pigeon holing.

On the backdrop of such ground-breaking research being done, the IAA has stepped up to bring all this knowledge and more out in the public eye under an umbrella banner through this summit. The aim is to ensure that the discourse reaches the right people and sensitises all creative minds and industry forces to drive palpable change.