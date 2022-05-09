HYSEA Elects its first Women President at 30th Annual General Body Meeting

HYSEA elected its first Women President at the 30th Annual General Body Meeting. Manisha Saboo, Centre Head, Infosys, Hyderabad SEZ, will be the new president of HYSEA for the term 2022-24. She takes over this role from the outgoing president Mr. Bharani K. Aroll, CEO, Infopeers.

Manisha represents Infosys in HYSEA. As HYSEA CSR forum lead she steered HYSEA COVID relief activities.

She has 20+ years’ experience in IT industry and as Centre Head of Infosys HYD-SEZ ensured stellar contribution of Infosys in Telangana by building symbiotic relationship with Academia, Government, and IT Industry. As a woman leader, she is committed to helping other women

build careers – be it inspiring young girl students to pursue career, enabling young women returning to work or guiding mid-level women managers with their career aspirations. Telangana Government has honoured her with “Women Achiever Award” for leadership in the corporate world.

As President of HYSEA her vision is to further strengthen HYSEA value proposition as primary association of IT Industry in Telangana through:

• Building an ecosystem where member organisations flourish by fostering collaboration, nurturing innovation, synergetic interactions with start-ups, product companies, GDC and IT services organisation.

• Fortifying partnership with government, join hands to promote IT industry growth in Telangana.

• Changing Hyderabad IT landscape by bringing more inclusivity and develop more women for Leadership.

She is joined in the endeavour by other elected members of the executive committee who will play the following office bearer roles:

Mr. Prashanth Nandella, President & COO, firstsource (Vice President, HYSEA)

Mr. Ramakrishna Lingireddy, President, Auropro Soft Systems Private Ltd. (General Secretary, HYSEA)

Dr. Santanu Paul, MD & CEO, TalentSprint (Treasurer, HYSEA)

The Executive Committee members are joined by the following Managing Committee members who were unanimously elected to form the MC for 2022-24.

Mr. Sairam Prabhu Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Cigniti

Mr. Sandeep Sharma, SVP & Managing Director, Real Page

Mr. G R Reddy, Chairman & MD, HUSYS Consulting

Mr. Kishore Borra, Managing Director & Centre head, EnergyTech Global

Mr. TSV Ramana, CEO, Code Tantra