Hydrogen As Alternative Fuel: Positives And Negatives

As the world keeps moving, there is research everyday for finding alternatives to things. There are petrol and diesel vehicles and also electric vehicles. There is a need for an alternative. Hydrogen was suggested as an alternate fuel.

Even the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country is gearing up for a new mission. India is working on launching the National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM) in 2021-22.

As Hydrogen is emission free and can be used in fuel cells, it becomes a good alternative. Hydrogen was also said to be one of the best sources of secure and clean energy. Many experts even said that it can replace other fuels. It can be used in vehicles and also to produce electricity. It can also be used for bigger purposes like in aircraft.

As Hydrogen is found in abundance and is the most common element in the world, it can be used for certain things. Through extraction, we can spate Hydrogen and use it as fuel. Although Hydrogen is not the primary fuel as of now, it can be used as a replacement. Hydrogen is being used as fuel cells in vehicles like Toyota FCV, Mercedes-Benz and others.

If we talk about India in particular, the country currently has skyrocketing fuel prices. Oil prices have also increased and there is unrest among the public. In the time when prices are increasing and pollution is a real problem, Hydrogen can become an alternative. It has the potential to replace other fossil fuels.

If Hydrogen will be used as alternate fuel, there will be certain pros and cons.

PROS

- Hydrogen is available in abundance and is one of the most commonly found elements in the world.

- It is lighter and more efficient when compared to petrol.

- There are different types of Hydrogen that can be extracted and used.

- It leaves almost no carbon footprint.

- It can be made from renewable energy.

- If Hydrogen fuel cells are used, there will be no emission but only release of water vapors.

CONS

- The Hydrogen fuel cells will be expensive.

- Hydrogen takes a lot of effort to transport and costs a lot. Currently there are no means for it.

- In today’s era, Hydrogen is being made from nonrenewable natural gas; a process that leads to Carbondioxide emission.

- Currently there are very few companies manufacturing Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

- The storage of Hydrogen gas requires high pressure tanks. It can be stored either as gas or liquid.

- Even while stored as liquid, it requires cryogenic temperatures.