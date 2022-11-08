Hyderabad: VST Industries, a seasoned tobacco and cigarette manufacturer in India, has announced its financial results for the quarter and half year that ended September 30, 2022.

VST has delivered 22 percent growth in sales and registered 15.4 percent growth in net profit in the quarter that ended September. The operating margin of the company stood at 21.1 percent despite inflationary pressures that increased overall expenses considerably. The EPS for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 59.7 as against Rs 51.7 for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a growth of 15.4 percent.

VST Industries improved its turnover on a sequential basis as well. In Q2 FY23, the total turnover was Rs 439 crore vs Rs. 401 crore in Q1 FY23. This performance indicates that the recovery momentum that was generated in the previous quarter has been sustained and is likely to gain pace in the next quarter.

“VST Industries has registered growth in top-line as well as bottom-line in a seasonally weak quarter that has impacted sales of many consumer facing firms. Continued retail inflation seems to have impacted consumer demand, but we remained firm on a growth trajectory due to vibrant portfolio of brands” said Aditya Deb Gooptu Managing Director, VST Industries Limited.

VST launched a new variant under the TOTAL Family, T3, marking the entry of Total in the longer size segment. The new launch has been favourably received. Going ahead revenue, as well as net profit, will improve further on the back of effective working capital management, well entrenched distribution network, and a strong brand portfolio.