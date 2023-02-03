Hyderabad Premier Gold League, Deets Inside

After 3 rounds of intense competition the teams headed back to Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club for the 1st of two matchplay rounds left in the league stage. Traditionally match play events are a test of more than just golfing skills, they are a true test of grit and fighting spirit of individuals, it is under these testing conditions that you can see the true character of a golfer said Krishna G and Ajay Kumar who head the League operation.

Quite a blood bath was seen on the leader board as the tables have turned in most of the groups. Team MYSA came on top of their Group and also emerged as the overall leaders of the league, as Aditya Jamwal won all three matches and scored a perfect 30 .

Synthokem Swingkings and Team Alpha from group B and C respectively move to the top of the leader board from outside the top two, while Meenakshi Mavericks and MYSA retained their top position in the other two groups. Lahari Lions is also tied of the top position in group B .

The final round at the Hyderabad golf club will determine who goes on to the knock out stage and the league is placed for a nail biting finish as its still wide open and anything is possible.

There has never been higher stakes for a golfing event in Hyderbad to this extent earlier and the teams are raring to go and topple the top teams on the 4th of February.