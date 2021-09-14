Hyderabad MTAR Technologies Bags Massive Order

Hyderabad: MTAR Technologies limited, Hyderabad has received an export order for USD 29.82 Mn (approximately Rs 220 Crores) from Bloom Energy, USA.

This order is for the export of Yuma Hot Boxes and associated components for Bloom Energy to be delivered over the four quarters of the calendar year 2022.

This is the largest single order ever received by MTAR and demonstrates the customer confidence that MTAR has built over time. This order will support the growth targets that MTAR has set for itself.

MTAR Technologies Limited is a niche manufacturing service provider in precision engineering and critical assembly of key components and products for various customer segments such as Civil Nuclear Energy, Space, Defence and Aerospace, Clean Energy and others. It has revenue from both domestic customers as well as exports. The company has been listed recently and is on a path of exceptional growth through diversification of its offerings and expansion of its customer base.