Hyderabad to Host 4th Edition of India Science Festival in January 2023

Hyderabad: Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India) is pleased to announce the 4th edition of its flagship science communication event, the India Science Festival, ISF 2023, which will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The poster for the festival was launched by Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, Govt. of Telangana, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to the State, Jayant Krishna, CEO to FAST India, Mr. Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Dr. Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet. An MoU was exchanged between FAST India and TSIC to collaborate and organise the 4th edition of the festival.

Hyderabad was selected as the festival's host city due to its rich Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) ecosystem, as well as its vibrant academic and student communities. Through ISF 2023, we hope to strengthen Hyderabad and, more broadly, Telangana's efforts as national as well as worldwide leaders in STI.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, said, “We are elated that FAST India has chosen Hyderabad as the destination for the festival. The inclusive ecosystem of science, technology, and innovation in the state makes it an ideal host to not just dialogue on the sector, but also sensitise the students from various demographics with exhibitions and campaigns. The Government of Telangana is happy to support the festival in all the necessary means of action and truly celebrate science in its diverse formats.”

Since its launch, the India Science Festival has already emerged as India’s largest non-governmental platform for public celebration of science & technology. Over the last three editions, the India Science Festival has hosted more than 50,000 attendees, 270 diverse and stellar line-up of world-class speakers - scientists, researchers, journalists, entrepreneurs, writers, artists, and historians from MIT, Oxford, Harvard, Stanford, AIIMS, NASA, ESA, UCLA, IISc, IISERs, IITs among others spanning more than 185 events comprising of exciting talks, panel discussions, interactive workshops, demonstrations, live exhibits, fireside chats, games, competitions, and contests.

FAST India’s CEO Jayant Krishna said that his foundation is delighted to enter into a strategic relationship with the Telangana Government through TSIC for India Science Festival 2023 at the prestigious Hyderabad Public School which would go a long way in reinforcing the state's brand equity as the front-ranking science and technology destination not only within India but globally. Mr Krishna added that as India’s largest non-governmental science communication platform for public celebration of science and technology, the festival would hugely inspire young minds across Telangana and beyond.

The fourth edition of the festival, ISF 2023, will be held at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Begumpet, from the 20th to the 22nd of January 2023. Themed around ‘Future Is Now,’ the festival will explore the current advances and developments in S&T shaping our present and our future. Prof K VijayRaghavan, the former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government and internationally renowned scientist, is serving as the Chief Scientific Advisor to ISF 2023.

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, CIO to the State, said, “TSIC is extremely happy to partner with FAST India in complementing and disseminating the concept of science across India. At TSIC, we always believe that science knowledge serves as the underlying skill for any individual to innovate; thus, it is imperative to dialogue on the same. Through this festival, we would like to continue to implement our State-as-a-Whole approach and ensure students from all the 33 districts take part in celebrating and experiencing science.”

The ISF 2023 programme will include an eclectic mix of popular science talks, interdisciplinary panel discussions, immersive exhibits, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, policy roundtables, book launches, film screenings, and performances. To explore all facets of science and technology and help connect them to the real world, ISF 2023 will feature experts from a diverse range of fields.

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Principal Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat said that his school is delighted to host the ISF 2023. Dr Saraswat added “Being a premier educational institution in the state and country with a 100-year-old legacy, our school has always endeavored to promote a culture of excellence in every field. We extend our support to FAST India and the Telangana Government in their mission to strengthen and reinforce Hyderabad's position as a top Science and Technology destination in the country and the world. With this partnership The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet establishes that the ‘Future is Here and Now’”

India Science Festival 2023 will be free and open to all and will strive to connect young people and the general public with scientists, engineers, health professionals, innovators, industry professionals, and experts from various fields, as well as bring together diverse actors in the science, technology, and innovation ecosystem to discuss, collaborate, and progress together.