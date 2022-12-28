Hyderabad Gets Big Basket Walk-in Store

Hyderabad: bigbasket, A TATA enterprise has announced the launch of its first walk-in store in Hyderabad at Manikonda. The self-service store will enable customers to choose from over 4000 product categories including, personal care, branded foods, beverages, kitchenware, and baby care, apart from fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

Spread over an area of over 5000 sq. feet, the store was launched in the presence of bigbasket Co-Founder VS Sudhakar and farmer members Bollypally Nagesh & Guvva Kumar from the company’s Farmer Connect initiative. The fruits and vegetables are directly sourced from 30,000+ farmers. Through this, bigbasket is eliminating added logistical costs, offering better prices to its farmers, and also pass on the price benefit to the customers.

Speaking about this, Mr VS Sudhakar, Co-Founder, bigbasket, said, “At bigbasket, we have always endeavored to create a strong proposition for both the supply and consumer side of our business online. With our foray into the offline stores, our aim is to reach out further to our consumers by offering high-quality products at extremely competitive prices. The digitally-enabled store is aimed at addressing the changing consumer preferences in the post-pandemic normal. Going forward, our aim is to open more such offline stores pan India.”

Giving a further push to bigbasket’s sustainable and environment friendly initiatives, the company has adopted a ‘no plastic packaging’ policy for fruits and vegetables. The bigbasket store is at par with the regular supermarkets in terms of product range and offers a lower price point than even the local markets. This is in line with the Har Din Sasta format on the app store. The digitally-driven outlet has both self and assisted billing counters for faster checkout. Customers can select the products, get them scanned at the billing counter, and pay through popular online and offline payment options. Customers new to the digital environment will also be provided adequate assistance during checkout.

bigbasket is currently present in over 400 cities and towns in India and is creating milestones in the online grocery market by consistently delivering high-quality products at everyday low prices in every city. Servicing over 15 million customer orders per month, the company’s current revenue stands at 1.2 billion dollars.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Latest Offers For New Year 2023