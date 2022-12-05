Hyderabad: Dwaraka Infrastructure, which is in the office space segment, on Monday opened Dwaraka Pride, an exclusive co-working space for startups. Located at Madhapur, the centre has a seating capacity of 620 seats.

"With this, we completed 13 projects with a total of 3.2 lakh sft office space in the city. Our seating capacity has now increased to 6,500", said RS Pradeep Reddy, Managing Director, Dwaraka Infrastructure. He spoke to the media along with the company's Director Dr.Deepna Reddy.

According to Reddy, over 100 companies established their offices in Dwaraka Infra's projects. The company's major clients include Swiggy, Ram Info, Tanla Solutions and Medicover Hospitals. As office spaces near metro stations are in demand now, the company is majorly focusing on such locations, he added.

He further said that his company is aiming at completing six new projects with a total office space of two lakh square feet and 4,500 seats, by March 2024. With this expansion, the company's office space base will increase to 5.2 lakh square feet and the total seating capacity will go up to 11,000 seats.

Beginning with a 250-seat capacity in the first year, we increased our capacity by four times by 2018. Our company's cumulative office space reached 1.6 lakh sft and total seating capacity increased to 3,000 by 2020. Though the office space segment registered a contraction during the Covid pandemic, Dwaraka Infrastructure could double its capacity during that period. Instead of independent buildings, IT companies are now opting for office space that offers convenience and flexibility. Hybrid mode of working is also helpful for us," said Pradeep Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Deepna Reddy said Dwaraka Infrastructure is present in plug-and-play, co-working, and serviced office space segments. "Ups and downs are common in the IT sector. So, we are adopting a flexible approach as long-term agreements are a burden on the clients. This way, our clients can reduce the number of seats depending on their requirement even after signing an agreement with us. We are known to offer premium services at affordable prices. Our interiors are also of premium quality. Further, we offer discounts to women entrepreneurs," she explained.

