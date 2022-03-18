Hyderabad-based MSN Group To Manufacture Generic Version Of Pfizer’s Oral COVID-19 Pill

HYDERABAD: MSN Group, one of the fastest-growing, research-based, and fully integrated pharmaceutical companies based out of Hyderabad, India entered into a licencing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) for manufacturing and distribution of a generic version of Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 treatment.

The novel antiviral pill is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets. It is authorized in the U.S. and many other countries for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children of 12 years (weighing at least 40 kg) and above who are within 5 days of symptom onset and at high risk of progression to severe disease. The recommended dosage includes 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) of nirmatrelvir with ritonavir 100mg (one 100 mg tablet), given twice daily for five days.

MSN Group will be launching the product under the brand name “PAXVID” in India soon after receiving approval from DCGI. PAXVID, available on prescription only, comes as a co-pack having two tablets of nirmatrelvir (each 150 mg) and one tablet of ritonavir (each 100 mg) tablets. Manufactured at our state-of-the-art US FDA and EU approved facility, PAXVIDwill be affordably priced to benefit the patients.

The oral treatment showed an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19 related hospitalization of death for any cause compared to placebo based on the Phase 2/3 study conducted by Pfizer.

MSN Group Commented: “This is a momentous achievement for us in many ways. Firstly, our organization achieving the license following a "vigorous process" of screening by Medicines Patent Pool (MPP)signifies our global quality standards. Secondly, we have developed nirmatrelvir API and Formulation (a novel and complex molecule of the oral COVID-19 treatment) wholly in-house, demonstrating our strength in R&D. Lastly, this agreement reflects our unflinching commitment to the ongoing global fight against the pandemic.”

“Given the highly promising clinical outcomes, we are hopeful that the oral COVID-19 treatment makes a huge difference to global public health while adding to the list of proven treatment options available to patients.” MSN Group added.

This agreement will help create broad access for nirmatrelvir; ritonavir use in 95 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) including India following appropriate regulatory approvals.