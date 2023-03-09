Hy-Vee Opens Its Global Capabilities Center in India

Bangalore: Hy-Vee, Inc., a leading U.S. grocery retailer, officially opened its new Global Capabilities Center, Helpful Smiles Technology (HST) Global, in Bangalore today. The HST Global team will work in conjunction with Hy-Vee’s U.S. technology teams to develop and deliver innovative technology solutions that help make customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned company operating more than 550 retail business units across the United States with sales of nearly $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain employs more than 80,000 individuals and is known for its quality, variety, convenience, focus on healthy lifestyles,

culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. In addition to operating more than 285 grocery stores across eight U.S. states, Hy-Vee also operates more than 190 convenience stores and several subsidiaries and divisions.

In celebration of the inauguration, several Hy-Vee executives visited HST Global to meet with employees.“As we continue to develop new solutions for our customers, we are proud to invest in HST Global and expand our team of talented technology professionals,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s

Executive Chairman of the Board and Executive Director. “Through our Global Capabilities Center, we will have the ability to create 24/7 operations that allow us to increase product innovation and better serve our customers.”

BV Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said, “Karnataka is the biggest IT hub in India and home to the fourth-largest technology cluster in the world. Bangalore’s rich talent pool and vibrant startup ecosystem will help Hy-Vee enhance business operations and drive technology innovation. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Hy-Vee to Bangalore and assure them all the

support in scaling the Global Capabilities Center.”

Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR said, “As a leading grocery retailer, Hy-Vee is investing in technology to improve the overall customer experience and increase efficiencies within its growing operations. Hy-Vee’s Bangalore GCC is designed to attract the best talent in India in support of the company’s objective of enhancing its customer experience in an extremely competitive retail environment.”