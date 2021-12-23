Hurun List of Top 10 Most Valuable Startups in the World

According to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021, TikTok owner ByteDance is the world's most valuable billion-dollar company, valued at $350 billion. It is followed by Alibaba Group subsidiary Ant Group, which is valued at $150 billion, and Elon Musk-led SpaceX, which is valued at $100 billion. Stripe, located in the United States, and Klarna, based in Sweden, are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Among the top ten are Canva, Instacart, and Databricks.