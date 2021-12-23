Hurun List of Top 10 Most Valuable Startups in the World
According to Hurun, what are the top ten most valuable startups in the world? Read on to learn more.
According to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021, TikTok owner ByteDance is the world's most valuable billion-dollar company, valued at $350 billion. It is followed by Alibaba Group subsidiary Ant Group, which is valued at $150 billion, and Elon Musk-led SpaceX, which is valued at $100 billion. Stripe, located in the United States, and Klarna, based in Sweden, are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Among the top ten are Canva, Instacart, and Databricks.