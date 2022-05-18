The Hungarian Marque Keeway Offers 3 World-class Products to India

Mumbai: Hungarian marque KEEWAY has debuted in India and has announced its grand intentions with the launch of three new world-class products. Apart from these three, the manufacturer also plans to launch another five products before the end of the year. KEEWAY is owned by the QJ Group, who are also the parent company for the centenary marque, Benelli.

Founded in 1999 in Hungary, KEEWAY is primarily known for its product line that covers scooters, motorcycles and ATVs with displacements ranging from 125cc to 1200cc. Keeway products come equipped with a host of cutting edge connectivity features such as “Integrated GPS” and the “KEEWAY Connect App” to enhance the ride of our customers.

Today, KEEWAY has become a force to reckon with in the highly competitive European two-wheeler market and in a short period of time, Keeway has also established its presence in North America, South America, and Asia. KEEWAY’s products represent high quality and reliable performance at competitive price points in over 98 countries.

KEEWAY’s decision to associate with Adishwar Auto Ride India will bode favorably for them as they can take advantage of an established dealer network of 40+ dealers across the country, along with an assembly plant that is well equipped to meet their growth ambitions.

Working closely with Benelli India, Keeway intends to bring 8 products to India, ranging from Scooters, Cruisers, Sports Motorcycles and Retro Street Motorcycles. Initially, the company is launching the K-LIGHT 250V cruiser, the VIESTE 300 maxi-scooter, and SIXTIES 300i retro classic scooter to cover a varied demographic of performance-oriented customers. These offerings will be followed by another cruiser, two retro street motorcycles, a naked street, and a race replica. Keeway products will be available for test rides at dealerships starting 26th May, with deliveries starting from early June. Online bookings for the 3 products will begin from today at just INR 10,000.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India said, We are privileged and excited to introduce the young and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years. In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility products that are attuned to the price and quality conscious Indian buyer. To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us.

Keeway’s mobility products have not only been well received by the quality and design-oriented European markets, but have also performed exceptionally well in the demanding South Asian conditions.

KEEWAY K-LIGHT 250V

The K-Light 250V is a rugged modern cruiser. It is also the first cruiser in the 250cc segment to have a V-twin engine coupled with a Belt Drive System. These two qualities combine to provide the rider excellent power to cruise over rough terrain, with a hassle-free ownership experience. The power-packed V-Twin produces a maximum power output of 18.7 HP at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 19Nm at 5500 rpm for effortless acceleration. The motorcycle is equipped with dual channel ABS along with front and rear disc brakes that ensure safety, reliability, and durability.

The K-Light 250V is a cruiser you will love to ride every day. The eye-popping performance is complimented with a comfortable stance, and a contoured seat, resulting in the most relaxed riding position. The motorcycle comes with telescopic shock absorbers in the front and rear hydraulic suspension for an ultra-smooth ride.

The K-Light 250V cruiser has muscular butch looks, to compliment the ride quality perfectly. The headlight cluster is a small LED affair, framed by a round DRL - a throwback to classic halogen headlamps. The tail cuts sharply after the LED brake lights and this is made possible by the fender being mounted on the swing-arm.

The K-Light 250V comes with a huge 20L fuel tank, making it the perfect partner to explore the city, as well as the winding trails of India, without having to worry about locating a fuel station.

The K-Light 250V is available in 3 colors - Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Dark Grey.

KEEWAY VIESTE 300 SCOOTER

The VIESTE 300 is a powerful maxi-scooter that perfectly meets commuter’s need for chiseled European looks, effortless performance and comfort, in one tantalizing package. Made to keep up with a demanding lifestyle and exceed the requirements of the daily urban commuter.

The sleek aerodynamic design with angular bodywork is both aesthetic and functional as it wraps around the cockpit, reducing turbulence at high speed. The attractive headlights, powered by four LED projectors and DRLs, provide ample illumination. The LED taillights and turn indicator signals sit flush with the slim bodywork for that distinctly clean European look.

Wave goodbye to the days of searching for your keys. The Vieste 300 comes with a keyless fob for maximum convenience and safety.

The eye-catching compact bodywork encases a powerful 278cc liquid cooled four-stroke engine, that produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 6000 rpm.

The latest in drivetrain and chassis technology focuses on providing the most effortless rides, always keeping you one step ahead. Fitted with a massive 12L fuel tank, Continental Belt Drive system, front and rear disc brakes, telescopic shock absorbers and Dual-Channel ABS, the Vieste 300 is ready to go wherever you desire.

The VIESTE 300 is available in 3 colors - Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte White.

KEEWAY SIXTIES 300i

The SIXTIES 300i is a retro classic scooter that takes you back to the grooviest decade of them all, the ‘60s. A homage to the decade of flared pants, rock music, splashes of color and distinct individualistic style, the SIXTIES 300i encourages the rider to break free of the ordinary, and ride while making a bold fashion statement.

While the old school looks make it instantly attractive, what sets the pace for the SIXTIES 300i is the powerful 278cc engine that can leave behind most of the competition, while looking stunning in the process. The single-cylinder, four-stroke liquid cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 6000 rpm, making the Sixties an agile and feisty commuter. Safety is not forgotten for the sake of fun, thanks to solid 120/70-12 tires, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Although the looks take you back to half a century ago, the SIXTIES 300i features the latest in creature comforts. The scooter has an iconic yet supremely comfortable split seat. The retro futuristic grille, distinct full-LED headlight combined with a unique dual LED brake lights and signal lights that blends seamlessly into the rear of the scooter, which guarantees a second glance. A multi-function ignition switch incorporates the electric starter, the under-seat storage access, and a steering lock.

The SIXTIES 300i is available in 3 colors - Matte Light Blue, Matte White and Matte Grey.

DETAILED SPECIFICATIONS:

KEEWAY K-LIGHT 250V

Type V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve Displacement 249 cc Power 18.7 Hp @8500 rpm Torque 19 Nm @5500 rpm Transmission 5-Speed Drive system Belt Drive L X W X H 2230x920x1090 mm Wheelbase 1530 mm Min Ground Clearance 160 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 20 Litres Front Suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Hydraulic Front Brake Single Disc Rear Brake Single Disc ABS Dual-Channel Front Tyre 120/80 -16 Rear Tyre 140/70 -16

KEEWAY VIESTE 300

Type Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 4 Valve Displacement 278.2 cc Power 18.7 Hp @6500 rpm Torque 22 Nm @6000 rpm L X W X H 1930x800x1130 mm Wheelbase 1390 mm Min Ground Clearance 135 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 Litres Front Suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Hydraulic Front Brake 240 mm, Single Disc Rear Brake 220 mm, Single Disc ABS Dual-Channel Front Tyre 110/70 -13 Rear Tyre 130/70 -13

KEEWAY SIXTIES 300i