From Humble Beginnings to Bold Ambitions

Hyderabad - CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, recently celebrated its 9th anniversary in Hyderabad. The event was aimed to recognize the company's employees as critical growth drivers. The celebration included various fun activities such as games, DJ, dance floor, and an awards ceremony to appreciate and recognize employees for their resourcefulness, positive attitude, excellent client service, and successful implementation of large-scale projects.

In his opening address, Mr. Anji Reddy Maram, the CEO of CriticalRiver, reflected on the remarkable journey the company has undertaken, saying, "As we commemorate our 9th anniversary, I cannot help but reflect on the incredible journey we have embarked upon together. In 2014, we started with a team of just 24 employees, driven by a long-term vision. Today, we have over 1,000 dedicated employees spread across nine countries. We are thrilled to mark this momentous milestone in the presence of our esteemed colleagues. Let us continue to stay at the forefront of our industry and drive our continued success."

Maram also highlighted the company's recent achievements, stating, "Over the past year, we have expanded our presence in Hyderabad by launching the Center for Digital Innovation, and added over 20 new global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are especially proud of these achievements, given the challenges faced by our industry during this period."

He emphasized that the company's innovative solutions, strong partnerships, core values, and culture of collaboration and teamwork have been instrumental in its growth.

The CFO of CriticalRiver, Chandra Chandragiri, highlighted the company's mission to empower clients with the right digital solutions to overcome even the most severe disruptions, citing the pandemic as a prime example. He said, "Our goal has always been to empower our clients with the right digital solutions that help them not only survive but thrive even in the most challenging circumstances. The past few years taught us that businesses that have the right digital strategy in place can overcome even the most severe disruptions."

CriticalRiver's anniversary celebration marks a milestone in its near-decade of operations and reignites the culture of collaboration and teamwork, reflecting the company's commitment to serving its customers better. As the world faces unprecedented economic uncertainty, CriticalRiver continues to lead in enabling recession-proof digital strategies for its clients.

The event culminated with a festive feast and refreshments.