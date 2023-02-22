Howdyy Partners with Zepto For 10-minute Delivery on EV

Howdyy, India’s biggest SaaS-enabled and sustainable last-mile delivery startup, today announced its strategic association with homegrown e-grocery service Zepto for last-mile deliveries. The association aims to promote eco-conscious deliveries to help Zepto deliver orders to its customers in under ten minutes.

While the pilot began a few months ago in three cities- Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai; the project's success has strengthened the association's foundation success aiming to provide at least 12000+ jobs in FY 2023-24.

Speaking on this announcement, Aashirwad Deshmukkh, Founder and CEO, of Howdyy, said, “Sustainability in logistics shall be the backbone of eCommerce and product-based companies. This partnership shall help in delivering the orders to the customers in a given time frame along with reducing the carbon footprint. We hope to expand this association to other cities as well.

“At Zepto, delivering groceries in 10 Mins is an outcome of tech efficacy, store planning, and a sustainable last mile. We are constantly striving to adopt solutions that aid our vision of turning deliveries carbon-neutral. Our growing transition to an EV-based fleet is a step in the same direction and we are excited to partner with Howdyy for the same,” shares Vinay Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto.

Howdyy has an active fleet of 2000+ electric vehicles and aims to grow 5x in the coming financial year. The company has tied up with OEMS like Bounce Share, Yulu Bikes, etc. to enable 100% electrification in last-mile logistics, making it the biggest player in the Indian market. Amazon, Big Basket, 1mg, Apollo Pharmacy, Zepto, Bluedart, etc. are some of Howdyy’s biggest clientele.