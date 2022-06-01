How Much Business Did Flipkart Do This Summer?

Bengaluru: As the Spring Summer season 2022 draws to a close, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has recorded a sale of over 200 million fashion products across close to 19,200 pin codes.

The Spring Summer Season also played a key role for customers and sellers and saw close to 175,000 fashion sellers participating. These sellers came from not just metros but from tier 2 and tier 3 towns as well. Customers shopped for fashion and lifestyle products including sarees, men’s t-shirts, watches, sunglasses, women’s kurtis and footwear, from national, international and homegrown fashion brands.

The season saw customers shopping for fashion products from across the country including metros and a majority of these customers also from tier 3, 4 and 5 cities shop for fashion products from cities like Ranchi, Ernakulam, Kanpur, Medinipur, Cuttack to name a few; and a substantial number of the overall customer base were first-time fashion shoppers.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, “We are extremely delighted with this overwhelming response from the customers, who consistently choose Flipkart for all their fashion and lifestyle needs. This year’s spring-summer season saw a resurgence in consumption on the back of renewed economic recovery post-pandemic and we are pleased that lakhs of sellers saw a phenomenal response during this season. It is also a testament to our efforts to bring unparalleled value in fashion shopping to our customers. With a range of technology-led innovations that are making shopping experiences personalised and seamless for our customers, we are bringing India and Bharat closer ushering in considerable growth opportunities for lakhs of sellers and brand partners.”

Ayush Baid, a Flipkart Fashion seller who sells Women's ethnic wear from Surat, Gujarat, said, “We have grown on Flipkart by 500% during the spring-summer season and this was possible due the technology and power of ecommerce. Growth on Flipkart has led to the overall growth of the company.”

Harish Dadwani, a Flipkart Fashion seller partner from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, said, “It has been 4 years since I joined ecommerce and through the Flipkart platform have seen a growth of over 10X since then. I had launched several new products in the spring-summer collection which has seen a 50X growth spike. I am very positive to set new milestones and garner new opportunities in the coming years and feel that I can achieve much more through ecommerce, technology and Flipkart.”

The spring-summer season saw boosted traction from cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and New Delhi. Furthering its endeavour of strengthening ecosystem partnerships and supporting regional brands and sellers, Flipkart Fashion saw participation from hundreds of made in India brands this season, which included sarees, men’s T-shirts, watches, sunglasses, women’s kurtis, footwear and jeans. The season saw tremendous growth for its fashion seller partners and boosted consumption from audiences across the country.